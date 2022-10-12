Black Adam is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Black Adam has been confirmed as the latest DCU collaboration with Fortnite. Although the trailer dropped out of the blue, Dwayne Johnson teased the same months in advance. Since the actor plays The Foundation in-game, the possibility of another collaboration involving him was never in doubt.

With that said, Epic Games is yet to showcase anything of substance in this crossover. Based on Dwayne Johnson's post on social media, the full reveal will occur on October 12, 2022, at 6:30 pm ET.

Black Adam is going to make an impact in Fortnite

With Black Adam releasing in cinemas worldwide on October 21, 2022, it only makes sense for Epic Games to have him in Fortnite a day prior. This is similar to how all DCU and MCU collaborations take place. It has been standard practice for multiple seasons now.

The cosmetics will be available for purchase from the item shop on October 20, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET. Although the price of the set/bundle is unknown, players can expect to pay upwards of 2,000 V-Bucks for everything. This will be inclusive of the Outfit, Harvesting Tool, Back Bling, and Emote.

By the looks of it, Black Adam will feature two styles in-game, one with the hood and one without. Additionally, the lighting bolt on his chest seems to be reactive in nature. The same goes for his Back Bling. Given how numerous cosmetics in Fortnite react to eliminations and such, this could be very plausible.

Black Adam's Harvesting Tool looks very similar to Hawkman's Mace but also features some sort of power-up ability. Perhaps his power is pulsating through the mace, causing it to crackle with electricity. If this is the case, the cosmetic item may be limited to Black Adam only. Hopefully, this does not come to pass.

With that said, the full reveal will take place in a few hours and will likely show an extended version of the teaser and provide more details on the cosmetic items. It's anyone's guess as to what Epic Games and DCU have in store for the character in-game.

Will Black Adam play a role in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's storyline?

Black Adam Movie @blackadammovie Repost @TheRock : A look at the Man in Black’s power, speed, brutality, rage and very dangerous calm amidst chaos. He unleashes hell and is the most powerful force on this planet. I’ve fought to make this movie for 15yrs and honored to deliver for you - the fans. #BlackAdam Repost @TheRock: A look at the Man in Black’s power, speed, brutality, rage and very dangerous calm amidst chaos. He unleashes hell and is the most powerful force on this planet. I’ve fought to make this movie for 15yrs and honored to deliver for you - the fans. #BlackAdam https://t.co/kALWLYYMgN

While having Black Adam as part of the main storyline will be rather exciting, it's doubtful that this is how things will play out.

Since only characters from the Seasonal Battle Pass feature on the island and/or in the storyline teasers/trailers, Black Adam will remain a cosmetic only.

Having said that, it has to be noted that Black Adam can be seen sitting on a throne in one of the temple landmarks/POIs in-game. This could be an indication that he may just feature as an NPC for a while. Nevertheless, this is still only speculation and wishful thinking.

On the flip side, Black Adam sitting on a throne may just be the animation from his emote. When compared to the icon, it looks exactly the same. Fans will have to wait until the full reveal to get a clearer picture.

