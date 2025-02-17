Epic Games has shared the first official Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art and it features a lot of Easter Eggs. The artwork showcases weapons for the upcoming season as well as modifications to certain mechanics. With the theme being focused on heists and lawlessness, a lot of the upcoming content highlights the same.
The same holds true for Chapter 6 Season Battle Pass skins that were revealed recently. That said, while the Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art reveals a lot, some of the featured items and weapons may not be added at the start of the season.
Note: While the information contained within the article is based on official artwork, it remains unclear when some of the items/weapons will be added to the loot pool.
Everything showcased in Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art breakdown
New assault rifle and one-handed shotgun
Based on the Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art, a new AR and shotgun will be added to the loot pool. Their stats are currently unknown.
New Rat skin and Medallion
A new character seemingly embodying a rat will be part of the upcoming season. As seen in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art, the character can be seen running with a new Medallion in their hands. As of writing, the power of this Medallion remains unknown.
Midas Revolver (Mammoth Mythic)
The Mammoth Revolver, which was first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 3, is seemingly making a return. This version of the weapon may be a Mythic variant that could be obtained by defeating Midas, one of the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins.
Sub-Zero Mythic weapon
As foretold by Fortnite leaks, Sub-Zero will have a Mythic. The Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art showcases the Mythic in action. As seen, a beam of ice is shot out of Sub-Zero’s palm which could freeze opponents or cause a slow effect in-game. There could be one more Mythic as per the Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration leaks.
Train with Business Turret
As seen in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art, the Train is likely getting an upgrade. Business Turrets were first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4 and are now seemingly fixtures that will be placed on the Train.
Electric Bat Weapon (Stun)
A new melee weapon that resembles a Bat Weapon will be part of the loot pool. As per the post, it seems to deliver an electric shock to opponents.
Rocket Drill
Taking inspiration from Chapter 4 Season 4, the Rocket Ram is returning in a brand new avatar called the Rocket Drill. It will function similarly to its predecessor but could feature different animations.
