Coral Castle is returning to Fortnite but with a twist

Coral Castle was heavily rumored to return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and it seems like it is indeed returning but with quite a twist. It appears now it won't be its own POI but instead a theme of an existing one.

Despite making rather sweeping changes at the beginning of the season, Epic Games is not letting the island rest. The map continuously changes as the season progresses, but this advancement is usually driven by the antagonist of the season. Right now, since The Seven defeated the Imagined Order, there is no antagonist present on the island.

However, the map still continues to change; that, too, at an interesting pace. The Reality Tree is spreading its roots all across the map, and other places seem to be undergoing interesting changes.

Reality Tree (Image via Epic Games)

Logjam Lumberyard is a good example of such a place. The Reality Tree's roots are changing Logjam Lumberyard and potentially bringing back old POIs.

Logjam Lumberyard is bringing back old Fortnite POIs like Coral Castle

According to HYPEX, a reliable Fortnite leaker, Logjam Lumberyard cycles through themes each game. The POI is clearly feeling the effects of the Reality Tree quite heavily. It's not often that something changes in Fortnite from game to game, so this is a bit of a first.

HYPEX stated that the POI cycles through the following themes:

Atlantis

Pirates

Roman

Wild West

He, and other Twitter users, pointed out that these mirror several old locations from previous chapters in Fortnite. Coral Castle, Lazy Links, Colossal Coliseum, and Tilted Town are all returning in different ways at different times.

Coral Castle - It was not exactly a beloved POI in its day, but Fortnite players can't resist an old POI or landmark returning; even the least popular POIs become popular if they leave the game and then return.

Lazy Links - It was quite popular back in its day, though. It could be argued that this POI was one of the most important since it's part of the things that came through a rift into the Fortnite reality.

Colossal Coliseum - It was an interesting landing spot in Chapter 2 but is worthy of a return since it also frequently changed appearance.

Tilted Town - It had an interesting gravity effect that is no longer present.

All of these changes at Logjam Lumberyard contribute to the list of references to the old maps that the current one has.

Inside a new POI, Rave Cave (formerly known as Command Cavern), the old Pizza Pit from Chapter 1 can be found. It's run down and dilapidated, but it is present. Slipstreams, which were first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, have also returned outside Rave Cave.

If players travel to the southwest, they'll find the landmark called Displaced Depot. This location is very clearly one of the three original buildings from Dusty Depot prior to its meteor-induced destruction. The large wooden chair from Chapter 1 can also be found there.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable • Displaced Depot sees the Blue warehouse from Dusty Depot return to the island! #Fortnite • Displaced Depot sees the Blue warehouse from Dusty Depot return to the island! #Fortnite https://t.co/9a7DYAfP7p

Furthermore, the fuselage from the initial plane crash at the very beginning of Chapter 2 is on the current version of the island; the Shark landmark from Chapter 2 can be located near Displaced Depot, too.

For once, it seems like Fortnite gamers might get the old map back. What will happen in the future and why Logjam is changing remains a mystery for now, though.

