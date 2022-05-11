Epic Games is working on rideable wolves for Fortnite

Rideable animals were the talk of the town towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, and while players did get the chance to walk on top of Klombos in the current chapter, that doesn't qualify as riding. Players were merely using the creature as a platform from which to shoot other players or jetstream up into the air.

Nevertheless, the good news is that according to a new leak, all that is about to change soon.

Cry Fortnite, and let slip the wolves of the metaverse

It would seem that Epic Games is back on the drawing board and working on rideable animals again, and what better animal to test the rideable feature on than wolves? They are fast, agile, and pack a mean punch.

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, the developers are currently at work adding the riding functionality to wolves. However, this does not mean that wolves will be rideable since it could also mean that they are only being used to test the function.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic has began working on rideable animals again recently and they're currently working on adding this functionality to wolves, or maybe they're using them for testing, who knows! Epic has began working on rideable animals again recently and they're currently working on adding this functionality to wolves, or maybe they're using them for testing, who knows! https://t.co/ZuP1bKAwN3

In actuality, the rideable feature may be added to an entirely new creature or a larger version of the existing wildlife (Klombo's excluded). So far, the only potential candidates are Boars and Wolves.

Unfortunately, for the time being, there's not much else to go on.

How will the rideable function work in Fortnite Chapter 3?

If one has to make an educated guess, it may function in two ways. Players may either have to find a device that would allow them to ride an animal, or perhaps there will be special spawns for rideable animals.

Either way, currently, a lot of it is entirely left up to the imagination. For instance, if vehicles can have mods in-game, it's likely that animals may feature a few as well. Not immediately, of course, but sometime down the line.

The developers could perhaps add modifiers such as armored animals, faster run speed, and perhaps even a mounted gun. Who knows? With Epic Games, the sky is the limit.

When will the feature be announced in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Rex - Fortnite News @RexFNx THEORY: Kangaroos 🦘



Now that Epic is working on rideable animals again, I've come up with an idea!



Most of you should probably remember the Kangaroo teaser back then, which was hidden in various sounds. To date we have not received any kangaroos in Fortnite..



(1/3) THEORY: Kangaroos 🦘 Now that Epic is working on rideable animals again, I've come up with an idea! Most of you should probably remember the Kangaroo teaser back then, which was hidden in various sounds. To date we have not received any kangaroos in Fortnite..(1/3) https://t.co/ilL1IZHKO0

If Epic Games has started working on the feature again, it may be added next season or perhaps the one after. Readers need to keep in mind that features take time to create and a lot more to fine-tune.

Thus, without a concrete timeline in place, the best way to speculate about a release date would be to keep an eye out for leaks. Since the developers will have to add the feature to the game file to test it out, dataminers will find evidence as soon as it happens. Or perhaps Epic Games will do another oopsie and leak things themselves.

