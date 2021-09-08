Every new skin and cosmetic coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just around the corner and the entire community is excited to see how Epic will surprise them.

Each season, Epic rolls out some really cool cosmetics for gamers. Some of these skins are available in the Item Shop, while others can be claimed through specific in-game events.

With only a few days left for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to begin, gamers are curious about the new skins and cosmetics that are coming to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to introduce new skin

The Battle Pass offers some exclusive cosmetics to gamers each season. The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass included some of the most amazing cosmetics, such as Dr. Slone and Rick Sanchez.

Leaks have suggested that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass will include Naruto Uzumaki as a Tier 1 skin. For a long time, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the skin and gamers remained hopeful that it might come true.

Naruto is *confirmed* to be in the Season 8 Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @qCandywing) pic.twitter.com/hMG3nUUHiB — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) September 7, 2021

Loopers are now elated with the news of the popular anime character's confirmed arrival in Fortnite.

Fortnite recently entered into a collaboration event with Stream Elements and gamers who completed over 10 hours of streaming with five concurrent viewers were given codes to the Trespasser Elite cosmetic for free.

It is anticipated that this coveted outfit will be released soon in the Item Shop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The cost of this outfit hasn't been revealed. However, the skin may cost between 1,200 and 2,000 V-Bucks.

Earlier claims were that official documents included mention of a possible Lady Gaga live event in Fortnite. However, it was recently reported that the developers have no such intention at the moment, which is certainly disheartening for fans. However, Epic might instead add her to the game as a Fortnite skin.

Gamers were overjoyed when Kevin the Cube's return to Fortnite was confirmed after spending a long time in isolation. Gamers anticipate the Cube to take a pivotal role in the proceedings of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Important Season 8 Leaks!



- Naruto in the Season 8 Battle Pass + Mythic Kunai Weapon

- Cactus and Pyramid POI?

- "The Sideways" monsters for Halloween (might be related to Stranger Things 👀)

- Kevin the Cube will return for this year's Fortnitemares + as a skin



1/2 — Ase (@ItsActuallyAse) September 7, 2021

It has been revealed that the upcoming season will be getting a new cosmetic based on Kevin the Cube. It is yet to be determined whether the skin will feature in the Battle Pass or come as an Item Shop bundle.

Here are ALL the skins from Epic's Survey, again thanks to @LeakySussed! pic.twitter.com/H8RNZlQjOO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 14, 2021

Gamers will recall that, a few months ago, Epic sent a huge collection of cosmetics to players for review. This collection consisted of several unreleased skins and the players were asked to rank them according to their preferences.

The developers may introduce some of these exclusive skins to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The Battle Pass will consist of several other skins and gamers are advised to be patient as the entire scenario will be clear in a few days.

