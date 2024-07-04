Fortnite All Sweat Summer challenges and rewards

Fortnite recently released All Sweat Summer, switching things up this year and bringing the annual event back to the title for 2024. It not only encourages players to explore different aspects of the games but also allows them to complete various quests and challenges to earn in-game rewards for the event duration.

This article will break down all the challenges attached to the All Sweat Summer event in Chapter 5 Season 3 and the rewards players will be able to acquire through the challenges.

What rewards can players earn by completing the Fortnite All Sweat Summer challenges?

Fortnite All Sweat Summer quest page (Image via Epic Games)

The All Sweat Summer event includes around 40 quests that players can indulge in and earn XP for the Battle Pass. These quests can vary from simple tasks such as reaching the top 50 in a match or damaging players beyond a certain distance, even involving the newly launched Fortnite Reload mode. Given below is a full list of every All Sweat Summer quest currently in-game:

Sweat Drops

Reach Top 50 Players in Zero Build

Reach Top 50 Players in Battle Royale

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Reach the Top 25 players

Headshot players in Ranked or Reload (10)

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Reach the Top 10 players

Damage players beyond 40 meters (1,337)

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Reach the Top 5 players

Eliminate players in Ranked or Reload (20)

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Win a Victory Royale

Win a Crowned Victory Royale

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Collect a Victory Crown

Win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander challenge

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Break a sweat frantically crouching 10 times in 25 seconds

Hit an enemy player with 3 different weapons

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Capture the floating Loot Island

Damage different players in Ranked or Reload before they damage you (5)

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Secure Forecast data from a Forecast Tower (2)

Damage players within 10 meters (750)

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Collect Medallions (2)

Collect bars from eliminated players in Ranked or Reload (100)

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Sweat more by jumping 10 times in 20 seconds

Slide-kick a player

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Emote within 15 meters of an enemy player

Thank the Bus Driver in Ranked or Reload

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10)

Tall Glass of Sweat

Eliminate players (25)

Eliminate players (50)

Eliminate players (75)

Eliminate players (100)

Eliminate players (125)

Completing these challenges rewards you with a gracious 25000 XP for the Battle Pass. However, that's not all as reaching a certain number of quests can also grant you free cosmetics rewards. They are listed below:

Complete 10 All Sweat Summer quests - Water Levels Item Wrap

Complete 15 All Sweat Summer quests - Summer Sail Shark Glider

Complete 20 All Sweat Summer quests - Deck Ducky Back Bling

