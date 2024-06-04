Fortnite Car skin issue has been acknowledged, fix to be implemented soon

A few days ago, the community realized the underlying issue with Fortnite Car skins. They are brilliant to look at as a lot of work has been put into them, but a few were leaving playing at a distinct disadvantage. It would seem that in their quest to make Fortnite Car skins look good, a few basic calculations were left out.

The problem was brought to light by a few players, and then further elaborated upon by popular Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30. It turns out that a few skins have larger windshields. This makes it easier for opponents to shoot into them and deal damage to players. These include both paid and free Fortnite Car skins. As such the issue affects the entire playerbase this season. Thankfully, there is a silver lining.

Trending

Fortnite Car skins will be fixed in an upcoming build

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As reported by Kotaku, Epic Games has been made aware of the issue and are currently working on it. They will implement a fix as soon as possible. This is what they had to say:

"We’re aware of the issue and have a fix planned for an upcoming build."

Given that the issue is a design flaw or an oversight, the teams will have to redesign a few skins to make them fair to use for everyone. Given the scale of this task, it could take a while. They could either make all windshields smaller or could make them immune to bullets. Either one would be a solution.

That said, since Epic Games mentions that they have a fix planned for an upcoming build, it may not happen during the next major update (v30.10). With their Summer Break usually starting in July, the fix could be implemented after it ends. The ideal scenario would be to have a fix in place before it begins, but that's not a guarantee at the moment.

A lesson has been learned for future seasons

While this is an issue that players are currently having to deal with, this is yet another lesson that Epic Games can learn from. Moving forward, the designers will likely not repeat the mistake. In fact, they will probably learn from this and improve upon design choice and aesthetics.

Fortnite Car skins are slowly becoming a staple in the Metaverse, hence, ensuring that this issue does not arise again will be a top priority. That being said, Epic Games will provide an official update about a fix via their Trello Board or social media accounts soon.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback