Fortnite leaks suggest Side-Scroller support for UEFN could be added soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games might be working on new camera angles for UEFN. With Unreal Engine for Fortnite taking center stage since being released in 2023, there has been significant development all around. With Epic Games wanting more user-generated content, the push to build upon Creative has exponentially increased. So, new tools are constantly being developed.

Based on the information shared by veteran leaker/data miner ShiinaBR, it would seem that Epic Games is developing a feature that would allow players to create side-scrolling games. Given how popular platformers are, it would open the door to numerous opportunities.

Here's more on the topic at hand.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks suggest Side-Scroller support for UEFN could be added later this year

As per the leaker/data miner, the upcoming Side-Scroller support for UEFN is slated to be released between July and September. Since developing this new feature will take some time, predicting the timeline accurately is difficult. Nevertheless, September would be the better option as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 ends on August 16, 2024.

A few hours later, Chapter 5 Season 4 will kick off. Since Epic Games usually reserves major mechanics/features for new phases of the storyline, releasing it then would seem apt. This new tool for UEFN will give creators more freedom to create games as they see fit.

Seeing a Fortnite-inspired platformer would be a sight for old-school gamers to relish. Imagine games taking inspiration from Contra and Super Mario Bros being built within UEFN. It would not just give players more options but also open up doors to a whole new gaming genre for many.

Young gamers who have not played a platformer will be able to free of cost and all from one place. With the Unreal Engine powering it all, graphics and gameplay will be up to speed with this generation. Lastly, with Creative XP still being a good way to level up your Fortnite Battle Pass, the numbers of players could soar which would give creators a boost in revenue earnings.

