Fortnite Proximity Chat delayed until end of 2024

Leaks suggest that the Fortnite Proximity Chat has been delayed until the end of 2024, with the new release window being sometime between October and December. The information was brought to light by veteran leakers/data miners HYPEX and ShiinaBR.

The feature has been in development for quite some time, and leakers/data miners have been providing updates every few months. Based on the leaked Fortnite 2024 Roadmap (which has been verified to be accurate), the feature was scheduled to arrive sometime this month. Given that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 just began, introducing it now would have been the ideal time.

However, based on recent details, it would seem that development has been delayed.

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Proximity Chat likely delayed until Chapter 6

Expand Tweet

Without a timeline in place, it can only be assumed that Fortnite Proximity Chat will be released in Fortnite Chapter 6, which lines up with the speculated release window between October and December 2024.

As seen time and time again, Epic Games likes introducing major new mechanics/features at the start of a new phase of the storyline. This gives both new and existing players time to grasp things, and since it's a new start, there's scope to adapt and learn on the go.

That being said, this new feature will be a game-changer, not just in terms of gameplay, but regarding how it will affect players approaching opponents in combat situations.

But it must be noted that this feature is only being developed for Creative at the moment. So it is unclear if it will be added to other modes such as Battle Royale and Zero Build. Fans can expect more information about Fortnite Proximity Chat to be revealed in the near future.

How could Fortnite Proximity Chat work?

As seen in other online games, a proximity chat allow players to hear their opponents when within a certain range. This feature is very popular in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

As players can quite literally hear their opponent banter when they are nearby, this can be used to prepare an ambush, relay information, or communicate with the opponent (and at times, taunt them). There's also scope for a bit of trickery.

Much like other games with this feature, Fortnite Proximity Chat will likely have an off switch as well. Those in favor of keeping banter limited to their group will likely be able to do so. After all, not everyone is looking for a realistic tactical shooter like Gray Zone at the end of the day.

Fortnite file and download size to be reduced

Expand Tweet

Aside from working on the Fortnite Proximity Chat feature, it would seem that Epic Games is looking to reduce file size for the game. This will include the download size for updates and the game's file size itself. Players with limited storage space on their devices will benefit greatly from this.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback