Fortnite leak suggests Rocket Neon Rush has been extended

According to the latest Fortnite leak, it appears Rocket Racing has suffered a minor setback. Season 1, also known as Neon Rush, has reportedly been extended. While having seasons extended for a few days is okay given development cycles, this seems to have been extended by a few months. The information was brought to light by reliable leaker iFireMonkey.

Based on the game's API, the end date for Fortnite Rocket Racing Neon Rush (Season 1), has been extended from June 28 to October 1, 2024. That's not all. This is apparently the second time it has been extended. The first extension was from June 28 to August 16, 2024.

That said, Fortnite Rocket Racing Neon Rush (Season 1) has been extended by a total of 95 days. However, this is not a major issue, given that the mode is fairly new. But it suggests that Epic Games might have removed upcoming content for Fortnite Rocket Racing.

Fortnite leak hints at content being removed for Rocket Racing

With Rocket Racing Season 1 being extended by over three months, it has to be assumed that whatever was planned for the next season has been scrapped. As seen on the Fortnite 2024 Roadmap, Epic Games had a lava-themed season planned next. However, it is now unclear what comes next.

The developers have not provided an official reason or update regarding the same. It is assumed that Rocket Racing Season 2 will only kick off sometime in Chapter 5 Season 4.

While this is a new mode, content will now be stagnant for the next three months. Aside from the next cosmetics, nothing new is to be expected for the most part. There could be sub-modes added, like the rumored Rocket Racing Death Race mode, but no official update has been provided.

More information about the future of Fortnite Rocket Racing can be expected to surface after the first major update for Chapter 5 Season 3.

