Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leak suggests Crew subscribers may receive additional benefit

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks provided by veteran leaker/data-miners iFireMonkey, Epic Games is working on improving the Crew and adding more benefits in the near future. A potential addition pertains to "Temporary Cosmetics" that will likely be made available to subscribers only. iFireMonkey referred to them as "Locker Lineup" cosmetics.

This information came to light after the leaker/data-miner found an icon called "Temporary Item Badge" in the files. It looks similar to the icon used for the Crew but has an additional symbol.

For the time being, there are no details about when this benefit will be added, but Fortnite Chapter 5 seems to be the ideal release window. Considering that Epic Games adds new features at the start of every new phase of the storyline, the same may be done this time around as well.

How would the leaked benefit function for Fortnite Crew subscribers?

While information about any upcoming benefits is limited, it seems that Crew members would be able to try on "Temporary Cosmetics." According to iFireMonkey, subscribers may be able to try out a selection of cosmetics without purchasing them to get a fair idea of how they look and/or function in-game.

However, the item selection would be temporary. Once a set of cosmetics rotates out of the "Locker Lineup," it would be removed and/or replaced by new "Temporary Cosmetics." Players would have to purchase a specific item if they want to add it to their locker permanently.

On that note, it's unclear if the "Temporary Cosmetics'' would be exclusive in nature. Taking into account that Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription-based service, Epic Games may offer members some premium cosmetics. A good example of this would be the five Legacy Sets that are in-game at the moment.

However, given that iFireMonkey mentions there might be an option to try on the cosmetics without purchasing them, it may be available to all users. If so, users may be able to purchase them from the Fortnite Item Shop using V-Bucks.

"Temporary Cosmetics? I don't know what to make of this" - Fortnite community speculates about potential addition to the Crew subscription

While the idea of trying on cosmetics for free is alluring, many users are unclear on how this system would work. Since the leaker provided no visual aid, there is a lot of speculation at the moment. Here are a few comments from users about this rumored Fortnite Crew feature:

As seen from the comments, some users love the idea, while others are unsure of what to make of it and/or find it unimpressive. Many argue that being able to try on cosmetics that you cannot keep is useless. Others state that if the Temporary Cosmetics are not exclusive and are available to purchase for everyone, the concept would not make sense.

It is left to be seen what Epic Games has planned for Fortnite Crew. Given that its main attraction remains a combination of free V-Bucks, the Battle Pass, and an exclusive Outfit, this idea, for the time being, seems like a gimmick to the community.

