"Fortnite Chapter 5 is only just getting started": Epic Games developer hypes the community for what's to come

Fortnite Chapter 5 raised the bar in many ways. The developer changed a few fundamentals of the game, such as movement mechanics and animations. They added in a moving train, new cars, and unique items/weapons such as Society Medallions, Grapple Blades, and Ballistic Shields. They even added mob bosses who are part of a new faction called The Society.

That is just the tip of the iceberg. There are weapons mods, Vaults, a wide-open Mediterranean-inspired map, and everything in between. A yacht is even present on the island - which many believe may be hinting towards Midas' return. But it's all speculation for the most part. Epic Games is yet to confirm anything.

Nevertheless, an Epic Games employee has begun hyping the community for next season:

"Y'all, Fortnite Chapter 5 is only just getting started. You don't even know what the teams at Epic have got cooking up for you on Battle Royale."

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The message comes from robbytaku on Twitter. Based on the post, it's clear that Epic Games has a huge development for the seasons yet to come in Chapter 5, but the information is minimal.

What could Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (update v29.00) bring?

Expand Tweet

Although the information is limited, as mentioned, according to Fortnite leakers/data-miners, Chapter 5 Season 2 could be Greek Mythology-themed. There are telltale signs in the game's files as well as on the island itself. The architecture gives off a Greek vibe because the map is based on a Mediterranean landscape.

There are marble statues all over the island alongside an open-air theater in the form of a Named Location called Ruined Reels. Numerous Greek Mythology-inspired Outfits/Skins were also spotted, thanks to the recently leaked surveys. These would make for the perfect addition to Chapter 5 Season 2.

Expand Tweet

There is also an NPC in development that has something to do with lightning. While there is speculation that it could be Zeus, nothing can be confirmed. Leakers/data miners have also found evidence that the Fortnite update v28.20 could bring earthquakes and tremors to the island.

It is speculated that this seismic activity will create a Named Location similar to Mount Olympus or activate a dormant volcano. That's just for Chapter 5 Season 2. Moving beyond the next season, the sky is truly the limit for Epic Games. And this is still just the Battle Royale mode. There are four other dedicated modes as well that will be receiving new content.

When will Epic Games reveal information for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Expand Tweet

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 ending in just over a month, information regarding the next phase of the storyline will not be revealed anytime soon - that is, in any official capacity. Aside from the in-game hints and potential Easter eggs, the developer will not give away anything else.

Any information about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 that does make it out into the open will be based on leaks that are data-mined. As such, it's always good to take these with a pinch of optimism and speculation. That said, it's best to just enjoy the game for now and complete The Big Bang Battle Pass to redeem all cosmetics and Super Styles. A few V-Bucks are up for grabs as well.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Would you like a Greek Mythology-themed season in Fortnite Chapter 5? Yes, but only if Midas comes back. No. 0 votes