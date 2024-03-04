Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hints at upcoming Cash Cups

According to recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, there are numerous Cups and Cash Cups in development. Community-based events like these are introduced by Epic Games throughout the year. The information was brought to the community's attention on X by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey and others such as ShiinaBR and LeakySussed.

Based on the information obtained, there are five different Cups and Cash Cups that will be featured in Chapter 5 Season 2. At least one of them can be confirmed to be a Cash Cup, while the others are normal Cups or community-driven. That being said, here is everything we know about these upcoming Cups for Chapter 5 Season 2.

5 Cups are in development according to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks

Thanks to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks from @iFireMonkey on X, it can be said with some certainty that there are five Cups in development. One is a Cash Cup, as the name suggests, while the other four are normal Cups by the looks of things. Here is the list of upcoming Fortnite Cups:

Floor is Lava

JJK Cup

Ranked Cup

Performance Evaluation

Duos Zero Build Victory Cash Cup

The Floor is Lava Cup could have something to do with World of Warcraft as per recent leaks. There are keywords used in the files that are related to the MMORPG. Nevertheless, leakers/dataminers have advised players to take things with a pinch of salt, as developers could just be using those words as placeholders.

The JJK Cup is possibly related to an upcoming Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. This is based on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks provided by leaker/data-miner @LeakySussed. Since Epic Games usually collaborates multiple times with the same franchise, another collaboration might be overdue. There is talk of a skin/outfit being the main attraction of the JJK Cup. At the moment, no further details are available.

Coming to the Ranked Cup, it would seem that those who score 75 points in a single session will be awarded a Ranked Umbrella. It is codenamed "umbrella_rankedpantheon". As seen in the naming scheme, it will be Greek mythology-themed.

The last two Cups, Performance Evaluation and Duos Zero Build Victory Cash Cup, may involve a cash prize, with winners taking home a percentage of the prize pool based on ranking.

When could these Cups start in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Although the recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks shed light on these upcoming Cash Cups, there is no timeline in sight. With the next phase of the storyline likely stretching for three months, they could be added at any time. Mid-season would be the best bet, but it depends on when Epic Games decides to introduce them.

That being said, Epic Games will make an official announcement about all these Cups and Cash Cups prior to them going live. Players will have enough time to prepare for these tournaments in advance.

