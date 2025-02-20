Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 update countdown: What time will it begin?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 update will kick off at 2 am Eastern Time on February 21, 2025. This will mark the end of Chapter 6 Season 1 and usher in the next phase of the storyline. Based on what has been revealed by Epic Games, plenty of new content will be injected into the game with the overarching theme being "Lawless." Expect to loot Vaults for Gold Bars and other goodies.

Thus far, eight Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass characters have been showcased alongside elements of gameplay. There are at least three new POIs (Named Locations) and many new weapons/items. The storyline is taking shape, but not much has been revealed yet. However, before any of this goes live, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 update must first take place.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 update countdown time and date: All major time zones

As per the information revealed by Epic Games, the update will start 30 minutes after the servers are taken offline at 1:30 am Eastern Time on February 21, 2025. During this period, the game will not be accessible. Here is when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 update will begin across all major time zones.

The United States of America or Europe

If you reside in The United States of America or Europe, chances are that you will not have to wait out the update unless you're having a late night. Here are the timings:

11:00 pm Pacific Time (PT)

2:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

7:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

9:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia or Australia

If you reside in Asia or Australia, the update will only kick off in the late afternoon, and in some cases, very late in the evening. Here are the timings:

12:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

1:00 pm Central Time (CT)

3:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

4:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

8:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

To know what the next phase of the timeline holds in store, you can check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes.

