Fortnite concept artist reveals unreleased content and other interesting concepts for Chapter 3

Fortnite has undergone massive changes in the past four and a half years. The video game, which was released in September 2017, is currently in its 21st season.

Arguably, no other video game has changed as much as Fortnite since its release. Moreover, Epic Games keeps releasing new content almost on a weekly basis to ensure the changes keep coming and the game stays fresh.

Thanks to these updates, the game and the map look nothing like their Chapter 1 versions. Needless to say, the map of the island on which players land is an essential aspect of the game, and Gervasio Canda, a concept artist who works for Epic Games Montreal, recently shared some breathtaking images of some concept art featuring unreleased content for the Fortnite map.

These Fortnite concepts are amazing and even feature concepts for places never released

Canda made a post on his ArtStation profile describing how challenging it was to design The Sanctuary for the new chapter of the video game. The concept artist referred to this place as "SE7En Sanctuary," which was most likely its original name.

The original concept art of the SE7En Sanctuary (Image via Gervasio Canda/ArtStation)

The image above shows the original concept art for The Seven base, and some of the most popular members of the organization can be seen in it, too, including The Foundation and The Paradigm.

The artist wrote that it was difficult to develop the architecture that would fit The Seven and their design. Fortunately, it all turned out to be great, and most players agree that The Sanctuary is one of the best looking places on the map.

The Foundation statue (Image via Gervasio Canda/ArtStation)

The concept art also includes The Foundation statue, which was released with Chapter 3. Right now, the statue is not in great shape, but it appears that Epic decided to execute it just as it was designed in the concept.

It is unfortunate that Epic Games did not release some of the places shown in the concept art, including the main base of The Seven. This unreleased content can, however, be released in the future.

Other concepts and unreleased area

Gervasio Canda has shared many other concepts for the popular video game, including Blimps and the Mega Drill, as well as what looks like an unreleased Fortnite map.

Canda shared a particular image for something called the "Uninhabited Soviet Complex" on his profile. It looks like an abandoned airport giving off Chernobyl vibes. While this area is not officially marked as a Fortnite project, the images show the letters FRNT.

This could be a scrapped Fortnite map. (Image via Gervasio Canda / ArtStation)

Even though one can't help but wonder what this place would look like in the game, the truth is that it doesn't fit the current theme.

However, it's always nice to see the projects Epic Games might have been working on. After all, while some of the content may have been scrapped at the time, there is always a chance they could be used for something else in the future.

