Fortnite Dune collaboration: Zendaya & Timothy skins, new desert biome, Sandworm and more

After becoming a cinematic hit on the big screen, Timothy and Zendaya are now headed to the game as well via the new Fortnite Dune collaboration. Although the cosmetics have been in the game for some time now, their files were decrypted only a short while ago; sending the community into a frenzy.

While collaborations in Fortnite is not an uncommon occurrence, having characters from Dune added to the ever expanding Metaverse is a sheer treat for fans.

Of course, as always, Epic Games put their own twist on the collaboration, as seen in the tweet above; wherein a Sandworm resembling Fishstick can be seen trying to devour the Battle Bus.

All said and done, the Fortnite Dune collaboration has been a delightful surprise; although hints were dropped a week ago by Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, no one saw it coming.

Little did leakers and fans know that a full blown collaboration, involving cosmetics, would be taking place. Aside from the cosmetics, there are rumors floating about that a new desert biome and indeed the Sandworm itself may be coming to the game as well.

Fortnite Dune collaboration - "Remember: Walk without rhythm and we won't attract the worm."

So far, based on the leaks and the decrypted file, there are a total of nine cosmetic items coming to the item shop soon. They will be divided up into two bundles:

Dune Bundle

Dune Gear Bundle

Here's what players can expect in terms of cosmetics from the Fortnite Dune Collaboration:

Chani (Outfit)

Paul Atreides (Outfit)

Chani's Satchel (Backpack)

Fremkit (Backpack)

Sand Walk (Emote)

Ornithopter (Glider)

Maker Hooks (Harvesting Tool)

Twinblades (Harvesting Tool)

The Stickworm (Loading Screen)

As of now, there is no release date for these Fortnite Dune Collaboration cosmetic items. However, given that the movie has already been released, players can expect it to come to the item shop soon. Based on speculation, the Dune Bundle could cost 1,800 V-Bucks, while the Dune Gear Bundle could cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

Is the Fortnite Dune Collaboration hinting at a new biome and wildlife?

Well, the possibility of a new biome is always there. This is not the first time that Epic Games has hinted at things to come via cosmetics or cinematic videos. Given that a Mummy skin and Pyramid POI are rumored to be coming in Fortnite Season 8, perhaps this could be the first official hint being dropped for the same.

JayKey 👑 @JayKeyFN We will also have a custom #Fortnite itemshop background for the release of the Dune cosmetics We will also have a custom #Fortnite itemshop background for the release of the Dune cosmetics https://t.co/xSR28c4dEY

In addition to a new biome/POI, new wildlife may also be coming to the game soon. A while ago HYPEX discovered a new wildlife in development, and quoted: "The animal transforms in and out."

Now, this may be rather ambiguous, given that the Sandworm jumps in and out of the ground. The leak could point towards the possibility that the developers may be adding a sort of Sandworm-like creature to the game.

Well, while the Fortnite Dune Collaboration could indeed signify an upcoming desert biome/POI and Sandworm-like creature, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt and a dose of speculation.

