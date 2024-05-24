Fortnite iOS confirmed to be released in the UK in 2025

Fortnite iOS will be released in the UK in 2025. The game is extremely popular on PC and gaming consoles and was even released for mobiles for a while. However, it was soon removed from iOS devices, as Epic Games wanted to avoid giving revenue to Apple for microtransactions. But it has now been confirmed Fortnite iOS is set to return soon.

In this article, we will detail everything you need to know about Fortnite iOS returning to the market, starting with the UK in 2025.

Fortnite iOS set to drop in the UK in 2025

The United Kingdom has released a new competition law. According to this law:

The Act empowers the UK's competition regulator to prevent tech companies with significant influence from unfairly harming competitors and consumers.

It introduces penalties for traders violating consumer protection laws, enabling direct enforcement by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Consumers will benefit from clearer pricing, a crackdown on fake reviews, and increased control over online purchases, simplifying subscription management.

You can read more about the law on the official website.

This competition law will allow Epic Games to bypass Apple's App Store policies and steer clear of legal disputes. As a result, players who were previously unable to complete Chapter 2 Season 3 will get to enjoy all the new content that was added to the game, including the brand-new v30.00 update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

When will Fortnite iOS be released in the UK?

The official Fortnite Twitter account revealed that players can expect Fortnite to arrive on iOS devices in the second half of 2025. While there is a lot of waiting to be done, it is better late than never.

