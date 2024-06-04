Fortnite leaks hint at Fallout Tri-Beam Laser Rifle releasing soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a new weapon could be introduced to the Chapter 5 Season 3 loot pool today (June 4, 2024). The weapon in question is the Fallout Tri-Beam Laser Rifle. It was featured in the T-60 Power Armor teaser and the main Wrecked trailer for the current season. With the Fallout collaboration just starting, this weapon will make a fine addition to the expansive loot pool.

The information was discovered by user pokesito3103 and shared by Fortnite leaker/data-miner, Wensoing. That said, the Fallout Tri-Beam Laser Rifle's official description reads:

"A remnant of the old tech brought back to the Wasteland. Use the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle to bring down enemies with precise laser shots, but make sure you don't overheat!"

Since the Fallout Tri-Beam Laser Rifle was briefly shown on the in-game newsfeeds, the information comes directly from Epic Games. However, the exact time and date of it being released is unclear. Nevertheless, the weapon's stats have been found and they are pretty interesting, to say the least.

Fortnite leaks reveal Fallout Tri-Beam Laser Rifle stats, and they are a doozy

Based on the information provided by Fortnite leaker/data-miner, Wensoing, the Fallout Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is pretty interesting. Here are its stats:

39 Damage without damage falloff

59 Headshot Damage

49 Environmental Damage

70 Damage to Vehicles

Infinite Ammo, but overheats

Available in Chests, Floor Loot, Drones, and Supply Drops

Seems to be disabled in Tournaments

Possible hitscan

What makes this weapon stand out is the fact that it does not have damage falloff. This would allow dealing the same damage at any range. If the weapon could be modified at Mod Benches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, it could be used as a sniper to a certain extent.

Another thing to note is that it could be a hitscan weapon. This means two things: First is that the projectile will travel in a straight line, and the second is that when fired, the projectile will hit the target almost instantly. This will make it rather difficult to dodge in combat. That being said, the Fallout Tri-Beam Laser Rifle will make a fine addition to the loot pool this season.

