Fortnite leaks hint at zero gravity during Chapter 5 Season 2 live event 

Fortnite is gearing up for one of its biggest live events for the grand finale of Chapter 5 Season 2, and players are beyond excited to see what Epic Games has in store to conclude the Greek Mythology saga. With Pandora's Box being confirmed to play a part in the upcoming live event, players are clamouring for any other details that let them in on what will happen during the event.

New leaks from reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on the social media platform X suggest that players will be thrown into a zero gravity field during the live event, akin to what was seen during The End event in Chapter 1 Season X and more recently with the Big Bang live event in Chapter 4 Season 5.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

What can players expect from the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event?

Expand Tweet

Recent leaks have suggested that Pandora's Box will be in focus for the upcoming event since that and the Titan Hand were responsible for kicking off the Greek Mythology saga on the Battle Royale island.

According to the leaks, the Mount Olympus statue will shoot red lightning at Pandora's Box, causing it to overload with energy and explode, sending a massive shockwave throughout the Chapter 5 map. The explosion will also cause lightning to spread across different locations on the map, and this is where the zero gravity phase comes in as players will be thrust high into the sky to witness the explosion first-hand.

Expand Tweet

That's not all, however, as the event will seemingly feature a ball of energy bouncing its way to different locations on the Fortnite map before hurling toward the horizon, where it will form a giant sandstorm-like phenomenon. This will not only add to the already exciting live event but also act as an element of buildup toward Chapter 5 Season 3, seemingly considered a post-apocalyptic theme.

With so many exciting elements contributing to the event, it is surely set to become yet another chapter in Fortnite's long list of live events, and players will certainly be watching as the Greek Mythology saga of the game comes to an eventful end.

Check out other Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback