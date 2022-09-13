Fortnite modder recreates the game in 2D mode

Fortnite modder Brux has released a video that shows what the game would look like in 2D.

The video of his latest mod starts with a shot of the Battle Bus. Unlike in the actual game, this mod shows a side shot of the bus and a message that tells players how to jump out of it.

The mod contains OG weapons, and the first weapon seen in the video is the blue Assault Rifle.

The OG Assault Rifle looks incredible even in the 2D mode (Image via Epic Games)

Shortly after picking up the weapon, the player encounters an enemy and builds a wall to protect themselves. Once again, a side shot is used for the wall, and it also shows the player editing it right before pushing the enemy with a double ramp and scoring an elimination.

The player then goes inside a house, where they fight another enemy in close-range combat. Here, they can be seen using another OG weapon, the Pump Shotgun.

The final shot of the video shows a quick floor edit and a Pump Shotgun hit that results in a victory.

One of the best things about the video is the fact that it looks very similar to the first chapter of Fortnite. Despite being shot in 2D, the video has almost identical graphics and lighting to Chapter 1, which is something a lot of players miss.

Epic Games' battle royale title has gone through massive changes in the past few years. The developers have released many different items and features for the game, but players never got to experience them in 2D.

The era of 2D games is over, and it's now all about 3D. Fortunately, thanks to Brux, players around the world now have a chance to see what Fortnite would look like if it were a 2D game.

Other incredible mods by Fortnite modder Brux

Brux is one of the most popular Fortnite modders right now. With more than 375,000 subscribers on YouTube, he posts weekly videos where he shows off his incredible mods.

Earlier this month, the modder posted a video of himself playing Fall Guys, which then transitioned into Fortnite Battle Royale and an epic build battle. He's done the same thing with Temple Run, Subway Surfers, and many other games. His videos have gotten millions of views, and there is no doubt that he is extremely talented and creative.

Brux has also released a video with futuristic Fortnite graphics, which shows what the game would look like if it didn't have a cartoonish style.

In July 2022, Brux made a video about what the game would look like if it were released on PlayStation 1. The video included a lot of low-resolution textures and old-generation animations.

The YouTuber has a lot of incredible ideas. Some of his videos feature new building and editing pieces that Epic Games could eventually add to the game.

