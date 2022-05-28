Fortnite player eliminates his opponent hiding behind Armored Walls with new trick

Armored walls were introduced in Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8. J.B. Chimpanski invented them during the fight for the island that season. Building walls, even metal ones, to encase oneself in to heal or regroup just isn't good enough as the walls don't last; Armored Walls, on the other hand, are almost impenetrable. They have 2,500 health, so players, with some effort, will eventually be able to get through them.

One particular looper learned that the hard way. Check out happened below:

Fortnite Redditor expertly kills player inside Armored Walls with Rail Gun

Both the Rail Gun and the Recon Scanner — Imagined Order inventions from before they revealed their true intentions — have returned for the week for Rail Gun Recon, the third Wild Week in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Used in conjunction, they can be very powerful. The Rail Gun has the potential to shoot through walls as well as a laser sight, and the Recon Scanner pings enemies and lets the shooter know where they are for a brief amount of time. The combination is so deadly, in fact, that even Armored Walls don't stand a chance.

One arrogant player learned that the hard way, and it cost him a potential victory.

The final two were engaged in battle, but one of them was behind Armored Walls. They might have felt like they had the upper hand and that their opponent on the outside would never get to them.

For this reason, they decided to provoke the enemy. The laughing donkey emote is a popular one to use when players feel they have an advantage or have just defeated someone they know is spectating them.

It's one of the emotes that mocks the enemy or enemies in the game, and using it might have cost the player the match. Their enemy shot a recon scanner and discovered exactly where the laughing player was inside the walls.

Moments before disaster (Image via u/Alex12341212 on Reddit)

Then, the player on the outside charged up the Rail Gun and fired at them. It went through the wall, hit and eliminated the arrogant player, giving the shooter a well-earned and impressive Victory Royale.

Community reacts to player inside Armored enclosure being eliminated

The community, needless to say, enjoys seeing someone get humbled like this. The comments on the post have been positive, with many laughing at the misfortune of the player behind the walls.

One Fortnite commenter just stated how they feel about the popular emote.

Another shared what might have been going through the mind of the player moments before they met their demise.

One fan admitted that they didn't even know shooting through an Armored Wall was possible.

This player said that they learned that the Rail Gun could fire through ordinary walls the hard way.

Many were satisfied with the result of the match. Arrogance isn't a trait that generally goes appreciated.

Others understood how upset the laughing player must have been.

Perhaps a lesson was learned today. Surely the loser of this match won't taunt their Fortnite enemies prematurely anymore.

Some players had only words of praise for the Rail Gun user.

Evidently, the Fortnite community certainly enjoyed watching the clip. At the time of writing, the post has over three thousand upvotes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh