Fortnite player manages to enter the Zero Point using a glitch

A Fortnite player recently managed to get into the Zero Point by using the Crash Pad glitch.

The Fortnite map has drastically changed over the last few years, and the Zero Point has been a key part of it. This energy source is located in the middle of every island and has played a big role in different events.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, the Zero Point is in the same location but is now completely exposed, similar to how it was in Chapter 2 Season 5. Unfortunately, players cannot get close to it without using glitches.

Epic Games recently unvaulted Crash Pads. These items are incredible for avoiding fall damage.

Shortly after Crash Pads were unvaulted, players discovered a Fortnite glitch that allowed them to use the items to move rapidly over the island.

Reddit user "crqzefn" posted a video of himself performing the popular Crash Pad glitch. The player was running away from a storm as it was closing and stacked Crash Pads on top of each other. He then entered the Armored Battle Bus and hit the stack, which sent the vehicle flying across the map.

However, as soon as the bus landed on the ground, it kept flipping and ultimately reached Loot Lake. This is where the Zero Point is located. The bus managed to glitch underground and go all the way down to the energy source.

The Reddit user left the vehicle and touched the Zero Point. However, nothing significant happened. His screen only changed colors, and he started losing his shield and health.

Zero Point has no gameplay purpose in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In Fortnite Season X, players can enter the rift by interacting with the Zero Point. It was a very cool feature that allowed players to escape the storm and move quickly to the safe zone.

Unfortunately, the current energy source has no gameplay purpose as players cannot interact with it. However, it is still exposed and visible, which means that it will most likely be included in the storyline.

FNBRaj1k @FNBRaj1k The Bloomwatcher was seen in the Chapter 3 Season 3's trailer and is presumably responsible for the Reality Tree and its expansion. Considering how far the tree has expanded, we can expect it to try to take over the Zero Point, and this is what could be the theme of Fortnite's The Bloomwatcher was seen in the Chapter 3 Season 3's trailer and is presumably responsible for the Reality Tree and its expansion. Considering how far the tree has expanded, we can expect it to try to take over the Zero Point, and this is what could be the theme of Fortnite's https://t.co/DQm6SPoBdI

At the moment, the Reality Tree continues to expand and take over the island. There are theories that the tree will try to take over the Zero Point.

The Fortnite developers briefly featured a new character in the trailer for the current season. No one is certain who this character is, but they are known as the Bloomwatcher in the community. If the Bloomwatcher is a villain, it won't be surprising to see the Reality Tree take over the Zero Point by the end of the season.

When the Zero Point was exposed during Season X, it played a huge role in The End event. It was also very important in Chapter 2 Season 5, as Jonesy and The Foundation attempted to seal it and protect it. Based on this pattern, we can expect Season 4 to be centered around this energy source as well.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh