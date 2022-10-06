Fortnite player recreates Rocket League in Creative mode

Fortnite's Creative mode allows players to create fantastic maps and games. Epic Games has released a lot of different devices to the mode, which is how one gamer managed to recreate Rocket League within the mode.

With the v22.10 update, which was released on Tuesday, October 4, the company released the Octane car in Fortnite. It is the most popular car in Rocket League, and its inclusion in the battle royale title gave a lot of new ideas to innovative creators.

Glitch King, one of the most popular content creators on YouTube, used the new car and the Ball Spawner device to recreate Rocket League inside Fortnite's Creative mode. The custom game looks amazing and is also functional!

Rocket League can be played within Fortnite Creative mode

Octane is the most popular car in Rocket League (Image via Epic Games)

Octane is the most popular car in Rocket League for many reasons, including the fact that a lot of professional players use it and because it's been in the game since its release. The vehicle is quick, and its decent hit box allows it to be very useful on the field.

The Octane Spawner is a new device that was added to the Creative mode with the v22.10 update. As its name indicates, it spawns Octane and allows players to perform some incredible acrobatic stunts with it, such as driving on walls and flying.

The new device can be combined with Rocket Boost to recharge the car's boost meter. Additionally, Epic Games has released the Rocket League Prop Gallery, allowing Fortnite players to use assets from the vehicular soccer-based game to make realistic maps.

The v22.10 update has also added the Rocket League Prop Gallery to the Creative mode (Image via Epic Games)

Glitch King, one of the most popular Fortnite YouTubers, has used these new means to recreate Rocket League inside the Creative mode. In addition to the Octane Spawner, the content creator employed the Ball Spawner to add a soccer ball to the field. The final result was amazing as he made a functional and fun game.

As one can see in the video above, the game mode looks amazing. It's not perfect yet, but there is no doubt that Epic Games will release even more useful devices to the Creative mode in the future. This will ensure future creations are even better.

If you are interested in using the new tools, Epic Games has released a special tutorial for the Octane Spawner. You can access it by entering this island code: 7335-2078-5223.

Fortnite x Rocket League collaborations

Fortnite and Rocket League have had many collaborations in the past (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite and Rocket League have had several collaborations in the past. The last one was presented in August 2022, when Epic Games released a special map for the Rocket League World Cup inside the Creative mode. This map rewarded players with four different cosmetics, including an exclusive glider and back bling.

Thanks to these collaborations, players of both video games have earned numerous cosmetic items for free. Considering that both titles are owned by Epic Games, fans can expect many more collabs in the future.

