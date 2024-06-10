With the latest season of Fortnite already underway, Rocket Racing teases upcoming Metallica collaboration among major new updates, and fans of the heavy metal band cannot keep calm. What made this announcement even more expressive is how the official X pages of Fortnite Festival and LEGO Fortnite joined hands with Rocket Racing to market it.

Rocket Racing has quickly become one of the top game modes within Fortnite, with millions of players and fans battling it out on the racetrack. And with the upcoming Metallica collaboration, the numbers are only going to rise.

Fortnite Rocket Racing teases upcoming Metallica collaboration and players love it

Fortnite Rocket Racing just dropped an easily recognizable line from one of Metallica's most popular songs, Enter Sandman.

This tweet was followed by Fortnite Festival and LEGO Fortnite joining the conversation and singing along the lines of the popular 1991 song:

Fans are excited at the announcement of the collaboration with one of the biggest names in heavy metal. Metallica's collaboration was indicated in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 trailer and especially in the outfit of this season's character, Rust.

When is Metallica coming to Rocket Racing

All the Fortnite handles jumped in on the fun after Rocket Racing teases upcoming Metallica collaboration. (Image via Epic Games)

Metallica is expected to come to Rocket Racing very soon, preferably in the next update. With its introduction, players can expect a host of new items, features, and cosmetics to be introduced as Rocket Racing teases upcoming Metallica collaboration. This collaboration was much-anticipated and players were already awaiting the band's arrival in the Fortnite multiverse.

All the places Metallica is expected to be in Fortnite

The latest leaks, rumors, and updates suggest that apart from the fact Rocket Racing teases upcoming Metallica collaboration, the heavy metal band will make an appearance in Fortnite Festival, the game's dedicated mode to jamming to popular music.

They could also be present in Fortnite through skins, decals, instrument outfits as well as rumors of a possible point of interest on the new Wrecked map. All players can do now is wait for this collaboration to drop.

