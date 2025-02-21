Fortnite Save The World v34.00 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the Fortnite Save The World v34.00 patch notes. With Chapter 6 Season 2 under the limelight, there's not much that has been added to Save The World. Nevertheless, the patch sheds light on recent improvements and bug fixes that have been implemented.

They are modest at best but will ensure longevity of this OG mode, and allow players to have a better overall experience. With XP now transferring between all core modes, you can complete the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass as well with ease.

Here is what you can expect from the Fortnite Save The World v34.00 patch notes.

Fortnite Save The World v34.00 patch notes showcase a plethora of bug fixes and one major QoL improvement

Updates and improvements listed in the Fortnite Save The World v34.00 patch notes

With Save The World being fairly stable, there are not a lot of updates and improvements that can be expected regularly. However, as listed in the patch note, there is one massive change which will benefit players:

XP Earned in STW will now contribute towards your Daily Bonus Goals.

Bug fixes listed in the Fortnite Save The World v34.00 patch notes

A lot of bugs have been quashed with the latest update. Some of these fixes will make the game better, especially now since Anti-Air Traps don't target weapon projectiles fired by players. Here are all the bug fixes:

Reduced the overall chance of Husks phasing through floor/ceiling sections from ramps.

Anti-Air Traps will no longer target certain weapon projectiles fired by players.

Defenders will now pick up, equip, and use player-dropped weapons without dropping them.

Fixed the swinging animation on Jake's Hatchet, Neytiri's Knif,e and Ocean's Edge Pickaxes.

Hatsune's Mic-U no longer spawns another mic model inside of it after entering Shadow Stance.

The mantling sound effect volume has been adjusted to match the Battle Royale volume.

Fixed the delay when favoriting or unfavoriting Heroes and Schematics within the Command tab.

Outfits and Back Blings can now be properly filtered in the Save the World Shop.

While in the Locker, the current Hero's Back Bling no longer defaults to whichever Hero was active when entering Save the World from the Discover Menu or a Mission.

Players rejoining a Dungeon after closing the game will no longer spawn under the map.

A white box no longer appears above the Salvage the Drone icon when the player looks away from its landing location.

The Text Chat UI button has been shifted to the left side of the screen to fix its incorrect placement on the right side.

Clicking once on the player’s character in the Mission Launch screen now opens the Player Menu, eliminating the need for a double-click.

