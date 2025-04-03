Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes revealed

Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes have been revealed, and there is a lot of new content that has been injected into the game. Most of it is related to updates and improvements that will make the mode play better overall. Before we dive into the Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes, here is what the developers had to say about the recent fiasco:

"We wanted to let you know that due to an error, the Flannel Falls Venture Season ended a day earlier than expected. Thanks to your reports, we have identified the root cause of the issue and are actively working on measures to prevent similar calendar mishaps moving forward."

There is also some talk about Save The World reportedly missing on Nintendo Switch 2, but that's a topic for another day. With that out of the way, we can now take a look at the Fortnite Save The World v34.20 patch notes to see what new content has been added.

Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes

Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes introduce Survive the Horde Overhaul + Brand New Heroes

Can you Survive the Horde? (Image via Epic Games)

Survive the Horde is returning with a bunch of awesome new content. Here is what you can expect:

Seriously juicy Quest rewards

Increased the number of potential Resource Base locations from 4 to 10.

Two new Constructor Heroes, Hero Recruitment and Weapon Research Vouchers, and Core RE-PERKs!

Different modifiers challenge each week and will be around until the end of the Scurvy Shoals Venture Season - June 18, 2025.

Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes introduce two new Heroes

Hotwire

This Constructor's hammer is a lightning rod of chaos. You will be bel to Zap surrounding enemies with every strike, or charge up to cause even more destruction. Here is a deep dive into the Perks:

Commander Perk: Overcharge + : While in Goin' Constructor, each hammer strike causes chain lightning, dealing 120 base nature damage to up to 3 nearby targets. Raising your shield for 2 seconds overcharges your next swing, causing each struck enemy to chain 120 base energy damage to up to 8 nearby targets.

: While in Goin' Constructor, each hammer strike causes chain lightning, dealing 120 base nature damage to up to 3 nearby targets. Raising your shield for 2 seconds overcharges your next swing, causing each struck enemy to chain 120 base energy damage to up to 8 nearby targets. Support Perk: Overcharge: While in Goin' Constructor, each hammer strike causes chain lightning, dealing 120 base nature damage to up to 3 nearby targets.

Flutter

You will be able to take flight and bring a little sparkle to the battlefield with an army of glowing wisps in Save The World. Here is a deep dive into the Perks:

Commander Perk: Wisplight + : Plasma Pulse eliminations summon a wisp (up to 8) that orbits you for 20 seconds, dealing 112 base damage on hit.

: Plasma Pulse eliminations summon a wisp (up to 8) that orbits you for 20 seconds, dealing 112 base damage on hit. Support Perk: Wisplight: Plasma Pulse eliminations summon a wisp (up to 8) that orbits you for 15 seconds, dealing 37 base damage on hit.

Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes detail Scurvy Shoals + Yarrr! Questline

Scurvy Shoals Venture Season is back! (Image via Epic Games)

The Scurvy Shoals Venture Season is back, along with the treasure-stuffed Pirate Llamas. You can complete the Yarrr! Questline to unlock Blackbeard the Blackhearted - the treacherous, cannonball-tossing Constructor pirate. Additionally, you will also be able to unlock Jack's Revenge handcannon that packs quite a punch. It will be accompanied by the Corsair Sword to boost Pistol headshot damage.

That is everything you must know about the Fortnite Save The World v34.21 patch notes. We can expect more content to be introduced in the coming weeks and perhaps more changes during the upcoming v34.30 update on April 8, 2025.

