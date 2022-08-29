Fortnite star Ceeday returns after an 8-month long hiatus, shocks fans

William "Ceeday" Wilson is one of the most popular Fortnite content creators worldwide. Despite his popularity, the content creator hasn't uploaded too many videos. In fact, his last video came out on Saturday, August 27, eight months after his previous video.

Although he may be very inconsistent with dropping content, the Fortnite star still pulls in millions of views with his uploads. Ceeday's August 27 video has received around 4 million views in less than two days, a truly impressive feat.

As expected, many Fortnite players are happy that the popular content creator is back. However, it is likely that he will disappear for a few more months once again, so his next video may only arrive in 2023.

Ceeday is back and is still very popular

For the entirety of Chapter 3, Ceeday has uploaded only two videos. His first video of the chapter was released on December 26, a few weeks after the release of the Chapter itself.

The title of the video was "Chapter 3 No Way Home" and was a reference to Spider-Man, a popular Marvel skin that was released with the seasonal Battle Pass. Ceeday tested out the new gameplay mechanics and items, and the video received more than 13.5 million views.

When the video was released, the content creator's fans were excited, hoping that he would stay. Considering that Chapter 3 brought many new additions to the game, including a new map, Ceeday's followers believed that this would be enough to keep him playing. However, shortly after, they realized that this was not going to be the case.

Fortunately, the popular Fortnite YouTuber recently returned to Fortnite, thanks to the Dragon Ball Super collaboration. In his latest video, Ceeday tried out the new Mythic items, such as the Kamehameha energy attack.

Unsurprisingly, the YouTuber quickly received millions of views on his latest video as many fans still follow him regliously and are eager to see his content.

Back in December 2021, Ceeday revealed that his goal was to get the Diamond Play Button from YouTube. This particular award is given to those content creators who reach 10 million subscribers on YouTube, and considering that he currently has more than 7.3 million subscribers, he could possibly reach that goal within a year or two.

The content creator also pointed out that there may be some rough patches along the way and that he may disappear again. However, he stated that he would always return.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is coming to an end

Thanks to the highly publicized Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, the battle royale title has seen a massive surge in popularity within the gaming community. Although the collaboration is amazing and good enough to even bring Ceeday back for some time, it will end very soon, unfortunately.

Epic Games will release the v21.50 update for Fortnite on Tuesday, August 30, which is when the massive collaboration will end. Considering this is the last major update of Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic will likely make a few more additions to wrap up the season.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab is coming to an end (Image via Epic Games)

Players have until August 30 to complete the exclusive challenges and claim the Shenron glider. Once the new update is out, the challenges will no longer be available. After August 30, the Shenron glider will only be obtainable from the Item Shop in the future.

