Fortnite star Mitr0 quits competitive ahead Chapter 3 Season 4

Dmitri "Mitr0" Van de Vrie just announced his retirement from Fortnite Battle Royale. During his peak, the talented player was one of the best Fortnite players in the world. Unfortunately, his career with this video game has come to an end.

The competitive player took to his Twitter account on September 16 to announce that he's quitting Fortnite's competitive mode and his team, Team Liquid. He joined the team in January 2022 but will most likely join another organization soon.

Even though his Fortnite career is over, Mitr0 is exceptionally talented and shouldn't have any problems switching to another video game. In this article, we will look at his latest decision and the results he achieved in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Mitr0 quits Fortnite Battle Royale and leaves Team Liquid

On Friday, September 16, Team Liquid posted a tweet announcing Mitr0's departure. The organization also added, "Tot ziens en veel succes!" in the tweet, which means "Goodbye and good luck" in Dutch, the gamer's native language.

Tot ziens en veel succes! Today we announce that @mitr0 is departing the organization, you'll always remain the king of the pumpTot ziens en veel succes! Today we announce that @mitr0 is departing the organization, you'll always remain the king of the pump 👑Tot ziens en veel succes! https://t.co/k0hTMxEAcc

A few minutes later, the former Fortnite competitive player posted a tweet on his Twitter profile, stating that he had quit the video game.

With more than a million followers on his Twitter account, the professional gamer has gained thousands of likes, shares, and replies shortly after posting the tweet. Unfortunately, he hasn't clarified his decision to stop playing the game, but we can expect an explanation soon.

Mitr0 played Fortnite for over four years as he started his competitive career in 2018. There is a good chance he has become tired of playing the same video game for a long time.

Dimitri could switch to many other competitive games, including Valorant and Counter-Strike. He is very talented and is only 20, so there is a bright future ahead of him.

Dimitri's Fortnite competitive career

The young competitive player made more than $800,000 from Fortnite Battle Royale competitions. He ranks second in total career earnings in Fortnite in the Netherlands, right behind Dave "Rojo" Jong.

While Dimitri made a lot of money from the battle royale game, the truth is that he hasn't been very successful lately, which may have been the reason why he decided to quit it. In the last two years, Mitr0 has made only $7,500 from Fortnite tournaments, a far cry from the $77,500 he made in 2022 and almost half a million dollars in 2019.

The young competitive player made a lot of money from the Fortnite World Cup (Image via Epic Games)

Mitr0's biggest success in Fortnite Battle Royale came in the Fortnite World Cup. He teamed up with Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, and the two finished sixth in the competition, winning $225,000 each.

This year, the talented gamer made a lot more money from other competitions as he dominated Season X tournaments. These tournaments have made up more than 57% of his total career earnings.

His last competition was Gamers8 2022, an offline tournament held in Saudi Arabia. He finished in the 33rd-64th bracket, winning only $2,850.

