Fortnite YouTuber records the furthest kill with a Flare Gun, and its more than you expect

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is flourishing. Loopers are enjoying the summer Vibin' theme, and for once there is no sense of impending doom. Any reminiscent of the Imagined Order has been gentrified to match the theme, and it is not exclusive to just POIs.

Some weapons have also received a suitable upgrade. Flare gun, now known as the Firework gun, is one of them. The gun now shoots fireworks instead of a single red flare. However, the weapon remains the same old single projectile and the upgrade is only cosmetic. The gun is yet to be launched in Fortnite Battle Royale.

#Fortnite - Firework Flare Gun- "Single shot projectile, when launched into the air the firework reveals enemies."

It is speculated that the Fireworks gun will be introduced in Battle Royale during the No Sweat Summer event. The gun is already present in Creative mode and is garnering popularity fast. It's no news that players are already exploring possible uses of the gun, besides scanning for opponents.

Fortnite's new Firework gun has a range of more than 75 metres

YouTube-based content creator KobesMind recently took it upon himself to find out the range of the Firework gun empirically. In the video, the YouTuber tests the weapon from different ranges. To accommodate the experiment, he has built a long ramp in the creative hub.

The content creator then places a friend at the end of the ramp and starts firing the Firework gun from a distance. On his second try, he lands a kill, but without getting any information about the range. The YouTuber then places a marker on his friend's feet and attempts shooting again, now from a distance of 113 meters.

The fired shot doesn't deal any damage, so he moves closer to a distance of 90 meters from the target. The YouTuber then takes a shot, but it meets the same fate as the first one. Now, he moves to a distance of 80 meters and then takes a shot. Again, the result is the same. In an unusual attempt, he now moves two feet closer.

The Fortnite content creator shoots from a distance of 78 meters. This time around, the shot lands correctly and kills his friend. Following this, he then draws back one foot and shoots from 79 meters and the shot lands again. He then retreats further and shoots from 80 meters once again, but this time, the shot doesn't land.

The YouTuber now moves slightly ahead and shoots. This time around, the shot kills his friend. As the video concludes, he settles on a range that is somwhere between 78 to 80 meters. This is a far better and more interesting method of calculating the range of a weapon than relying on just the stats provided by the developers.

Fortnite Creative provides players with a plethora of opportunities to showcase their talent and create new experiences without any restrictions. With the introduction of the creative mode, Fortnite ushered the gaming experience into a new vertical where other games fall short in comparison.

KobesMind is an inquisitive YouTuber whose fresh approach to Fortnite distinguishes him from the profusion of content creators. He recently recreated the giant chair from Chapter 1. It was an impressive attempt and got a lot of traction in the community.

