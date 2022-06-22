Where to find the Firework Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There was an interesting moment in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer that may have been overlooked by many viewers. The Firework Flare Gun was briefly showcased in a 'blink-and-you'll-miss-it' moment. Although the new weapon will be coming to the game shortly, it can be used earlier in Creative Mode.

The Firework Flare Gun will arrive as part of the No Sweat Summer event, which will be right in time for the Fourth of July. With fireworks naturally being a major aspect of the holiday, it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to go ahead and add them to the game at that time.

Furthermore, it fits perfectly with the theme of the current season. Vibin' is the current name and theme of the season, and fireworks will surely go right along with that. Being bright, colorful, and fun, they are the ideal addition to this celebratory season.

Fireworks in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Firework Gun hasn't gone live in the Battle Royale mode just yet, but when it does, it is bound to be a very popular item. Here's everything players need to know about it.

Full guide to the upcoming Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

According to iFireMonkey, one of the most reliable sources in the Fortnite leaker community, the Firework Flare Gun and Grapple Gloves have already been enabled in the game's Creative Mode.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Grapple Gloves & Firework Gun are currently enabled in Creative Mode! The Grapple Gloves & Firework Gun are currently enabled in Creative Mode! https://t.co/kPIgjkE8iI

Normally, items have to wait for some time before being added to Creative Mode. In fact, they are usually in the Battle Royale mode first before making it over to Creative later on. Interestingly enough, the Firework Flare Gun is in Creative Mode first.

The Grapple Gloves just recently made their debut in the game's Battle Royale mode, but they're also available in Creative. Both of these items can be found in Creative with other vaulted, unvaulted, or miscellaneous weapons and items for players to experiment with.

When the Firework Flare Gun does arrive in all the modes of Fortnite, it will likely be a very prominent part of the loot pool. HYPEX, another reliable leaker, confirmed the weapon's arrival later this season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's our first look at the upcoming "Firework Gun" that is coming this season. It'll be found in Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by an NPC. And I'm assuming it'll be like a grenade launcher. (thanks to @ShotMarco3 for pointing this out) Here's our first look at the upcoming "Firework Gun" that is coming this season. It'll be found in Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by an NPC. And I'm assuming it'll be like a grenade launcher. (thanks to @ShotMarco3 for pointing this out) https://t.co/NbXhWfUrBp

HYPEX stated that it will be available in the following ways:

Floor Loot

Chests

Supply Drops

Sold by an NPC

The only method of obtaining an item that will not produce a Firework Flare Gun is, evidently, a vending machine. All other loot forms will have it, so it will be pretty easy for players to obtain.

It's currently unclear which NPC will have it when it does arrive, but Cuddle Team Leader is a good bet, given their relationship with Fireworks Team Leader.

On that note, it wouldn't be a big surprise if Fireworks Team Leader was added to the NPC roster this season for the summer event. If that is the case, then they would be a prime option to sell the upcoming item.

The Firework Flare Gun will be rather similar to the original Flare Gun, according to iFireMonkey.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Firework Gun works exactly like the flare gun, just with the added bonus of fun fireworks The Firework Gun works exactly like the flare gun, just with the added bonus of fun fireworks https://t.co/ULF8TXPtX0

Based on that fact, the Firework Flare Gun will most likely have six shots before running out. It doesn't hold any ammo, so players will have to toss it when it's empty, just like the Flare Gun.

Fortnite gamers should keep an eye out for leaks and official Epic Games announcements to find out when the Firework Flare Gun is finally active.

