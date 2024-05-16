How to get Grindspeed Wrap and Codeshear Cloak for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

By Pranav Maytray
Modified May 16, 2024 16:46 GMT
How to get Grindspeed Wrap and Codeshear Cloak for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Fortnite has granted players with new free cosmetics for the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

With Fortnite building towards another monumental live event for the conclusion of Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has rewarded players with fresh free cosmetics that they can add to their inventory right now. The Overclocked Combo pack brings brand-new cosmetics, the Codeshear Cloak Back Bling and the Grindspeed Wrap, to the game to get players ready for the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3.

This article will break down how you can find and acquire the Grindspeed Wrap and Codeshear Cloak Back Bling for free in Chapter 5 Season 2 so you have some new cosmetics to flaunt as you prepare for the live event.

Acquiring the Grindspeed Wrap and Codeshear Cloak Back Bling in Fortnite

In order to acquire the Overclocked Combo Pack and in turn the Grindspeed Wrap and Codeshear Cloak Back Bling, all you have to do is go to the Epic Games Store and locate the Overclocked Combo Pack. You can do this by either browsing through the Epic Games Store or by simply searching for the Overclocked Combo Pack in the designated search bar.

Once you have located the Overclocked Combo Pack, you can click the purchase button to begin the process of adding it to your account. Since the Overclocked Combo Pack is free, you don't have to spend any money when you place your order for it.

After completing the necessary steps involved in purchasing the pack, you will receive the Grindspeed Wrap and Codeshear Cloak Back Bling in your inventory. You can now mix and match these new cosmetics to your liking, and with the Chapter 5 Season 2 live event slowly approaching, you can look your best as the Greek Mythology saga comes to an end.

