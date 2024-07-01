Rideable wildlife could be coming to LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has become a beloved part of the game's vast ecosystem, with Epic Games constantly introducing new ideas and concepts to improve the blocky survival experience for players. Now, thanks to recent hints found in the in-game files, there is cause to believe that the developers might be gearing up to add rideable wildlife to the LEGO game mode.

Fortnite is no stranger to rideable wildlife being a part of the in-game mechanics. However, it has been largely limited to the Battle Royale mode, and this feature coming to the LEGO mode would definitely be a first.

The report regarding rideable wildlife in the LEGO game mode comes from X user @FNBRNewsJP, who has been a reliable source of leaks and reports about the game including the recent Fortnite v30.20 update.

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Players might reportedly be able to ride wildlife in LEGO Fortnite soon

Expand Tweet

According to the X post shared by @FNBRNewsJP, Epic Games has added a new string named "Riding" to the LEGO game mode files alongside an animation for the string. While there is no footage of the string to prove that it is related to rideable wildlife, the context clues all point to this being a possibility, especially since LEGO recently released the Farm and Friends update.

Rideable wildlife would definitely be a much-needed form of travel in LEGO Fortnite as, while the mode delves deep into its survival concept, it can get a bit tedious to travel the vast expanses of the LEGO map. Of course, the LEGO mode has vehicles that players can construct, but it takes a lot of work to get to a point where players can construct a functioning car.

Having rideable wildlife would make for a much more efficient way to travel than vehicles, as the means to travel (wildlife like wolves) can be found all across the LEGO world's many biomes. While the LEGO mode could still use fast travel as a feature, the release of rideable wildlife can be seen as a step in the right direction for faster ways to traverse the LEGO map.

However, it is important to note that this is in no way a confirmation of this feature coming to the game, and since this is based on in-game files, it is subject to change moving forward.

Check out other LEGO Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!