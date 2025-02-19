T-Pain hints at collaboration with Big Dill for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

T-Pain has hinted at a collaboration with x Big Dill in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Since Big Dill is either an inspiring or upcoming rapper in the Metaverse, it would make sense for him to collaborate with T-Pain. Many players hope his content is better than the music produced by Lil' Whip back in Chapter 4.

Information about the apparent collaboration was shared by T-Pain on his Instagram account. An image of T-Pain and Big Dill was uploaded as a Story. In the picture, both could be seen working in the studio. The caption read: "We cooking something."

Here is more on the topic at hand and what we can expect to see in-game soon.

T-Pain could get more Jam Tracks and perhaps his own skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Since T-Pain and Big Dill are rappers, this collaboration could be mainly focused on Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. T-Pain is already featured in-game via the "All I Do Is Win" Jam Track by DJ Khaled ft. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross. We may see more Jam Tracks featured in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, with several artists now part of the Icon Series in Fortnite, T-Pain could very well get his own in-game Outfit. However, given that most artists who get an in-game Outfit are those who are part of Fortnite Festival, T-Pain may not get any cosmetics related to him.

Other than T-Pain, The Brat is also going to be part of the upcoming season in some way. He can be seen holding on to Gold Bars and running for dear life in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Key-art. It's been established that he's part of Big Dill's entourage and as such could very well also be a rapper.

That is all that can be said based on the limited information at hand. We can expect more details to be shared later, perhaps over the weekend or in the next few hours.

In the meantime, if you are interested in knowing the wacky cast that will be featured next season, check out the upcoming Battle Pass skins for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

