When is the next update in Fortnite (v17.50): Everything we know so far

Fortnite v17.40 just released for players and it contains some big changes.

The Vox Hunter challenges have been added, giving players a chance to earn V-Bucks after purchasing the set. The Impostor Mode, which riffs on the popular game Among Us, was also added and has quickly become a hit with players. A Burst Pulse Rifle made its way into the game as well.

v17.40 brought big changes to the game, but v17.50 might be even bigger.

This v17.50 is rumored to be the final update before Chapter 2 Season 7 ends, and with the way things are going, the update will be big for Fortnite.

While this season barrelles towards its finale, the last update will probably contain some huge changes. Here's everything we know about the update so far.

Fortnite v17.50 leaks and rumors

Fortnite v17.40 just released a few days ago, but with v17.50 being probably the final update this season, it'll probably be a little while before it goes live.

The potential date for the last update of Season 7 could be August 31. With Chapter 2 Season 8 potentially beginning in mid-September, there's only a few weeks left to get one more update in.

There have been some huge leaks and rumors regarding the end of Season 7.

According to HYPEX, there could be a new FNCS green skin, similar to the orange FNCS skin from Season 6. J Balvin is also leaked, though that may end up being next season.

Morty, Rick Sanchez's grandson, is also getting a skin. This is more likely to be in Season 7, since Rick has been a huge part of the storyline.

Forgot to tweet this, here's Morty's pickaxe & Wrap. The pickaxe is based off the Space Snake from one of the episodes + it moves! (Thanks @Not0fficer for remining me & for the help) pic.twitter.com/sBeCFGkgb6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

There could also be a big change to the creative mode in Fortnite.

Creative will potentially allow players to download modded weapons, props and other items with a code and add them to an island. Players will then have to download them themselves to join the island.

Here are some strings from it:



- Loading into your edit session...

- Storage Space

- Start Match

- Add Project

- Cancel

- Close — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

There have been tons of leaks and rumors regarding the change in POIs this season. Coral Castle is likely going to be destroyed, which may have already begun. Tilted Towers has been teased since the onset of this season, as well as an underground POI.

Coral Castle is being abducted and will likely not make it to the next season of Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

With the season coming to a close soon, Fortnite v17.50 would be the perfect time to make those changes.

Coral Castle may be removed and replaced with Tilted Towers or a new underground location. Kevin the Cube will also likely make his official return before the end of the season.

There's not a lot of information regarding Fortnite v17.50, but be on the lookout for it in the next couple of weeks. It's likely going to have even bigger additions than v17.40. New skins, new POIs and of course the final live event could all be a part of the last update.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi