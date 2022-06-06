"XP is sh*t right now": Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 labelled to have the worst XP system by far

After a long wait, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' update has finally gone live and there's clearly a lot to talk about. Unfortunately, the new season has been receiving lots of reactions on multiple social media channels, but certainly not in a good way. Several fans have taken to Reddit and Twitter to express their annoyance regarding the XP system, labeling the season for having the worst XP system so far.

As fans might already know, the new season update brought in many exciting fresh additions to the game. This includes new weapons, the Baller, Ridable Wildlife, and many more things. However, the one thing that has caught the most attention on the internet is undoubtedly the new Battle Pass. And with this, the amount of XP needed to max out the new Battle Pass has also changed, eliciting a wave of reactions from viewers from all across the world.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the new XP system for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and fans' reactions to it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP system disappoints players

The new Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 offers additional content for the game with a tier system (just like any other Battle Pass). In this new Battle Pass, Fortnite has added some iconic skins such as Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. But to reach the highest level or to max out the Battle pass this season, players have to earn XP by completing the given challenges either in the Battle Royale mode or Save the World.

Moreover, the overall amount of XP to max out the Battle Pass has also been changed. As per some of the tweets by prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, each level in Fortnite now requires 80,000 XP instead of the old 75,000 XP. And with this, the total amount of XP required to reach level 100 is now 7,920,000 XP.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Each level in Fortnite is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP.



This means for Level 100 you now require a total of 7,920,000 XP. Each level in Fortnite is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP.This means for Level 100 you now require a total of 7,920,000 XP.

However, this is only valid until level 100. After that, players will have to earn 400 extra XP to gain a level. For instance, to level up from 201 to 202, players will have to earn 80,400 XP and from 202 to 203, the number goes up to 80,800 XP.

Each Weekly Challenge gives 15K XP

Each Daily Challenge gives 1K XP

Each Daily Punchcard gives 15K XP

Each Milestone Quest Completion Stage gives 20K XP

Each Milestone gives 5K XP Each Weekly Challenge gives 15K XPEach Daily Challenge gives 1K XPEach Daily Punchcard gives 15K XPEach Milestone Quest Completion Stage gives 20K XPEach Milestone gives 5K XP

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Daily Punchcard is just the "Complete 3 dailies" thing, you get 45,000 XP for the first 3 dailies each day The Daily Punchcard is just the "Complete 3 dailies" thing, you get 45,000 XP for the first 3 dailies each day

As expected, fans are clearly not happy about this change. Taking to their Twitter as well as Reddit accounts, fans have expressed their frustration about the matter. According to a majority of viewers out there, Fortnite Chapter 3 needs to increase the XP amount available on the map as it is extremely low. There are players who have completed all of the week 1 challenges, but are still stuck at level 6.

The original Reddit post can be seen here. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers in this regard.

To earn XP and level up as quickly as possible, players can complete weekly challenges and milestones. Other than this, players can also earn double XP during weekends, making it the best time to complete all the challenges.

