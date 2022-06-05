What to expect from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map

The Fortnite live event ended on a cliffhanger as Jonesy and The Foundation are travelling to Geno's reality. At the moment, they are free falling through the sky and will likely go missing for a while.

However, that shouldn't be an issue as the Imagined Order's Collider is out of commission. Furthermore, Slone may be injured after being 'bonked' by Mecha's fist. Although she was inside a Titan Tank, it was not indestructible by any means. With her out of the picture, IO's grip on the island will be severely reduced.

Moving on to the aftermath of the Fortnite live event, a lot of things are bound to change on the island - one aspect in particular being the map. Although Loopers will not have a clear picture until leaks begin appearing, some ideas can be drawn based on how the live event played out.

Potential map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

For the time being, there are four major changes that players can expect to see on the new map. However, before proceeding with the article, readers should note that these changes are based on what was showcased during the live event. They may or may not come to fruition. With that being said, here are the expected changes:

1) The Fortress, destroyed

As seen in the live event, The Fortress took a major "L" after being shot by Mecha's "Heartbreaker." The once mighty mobile fortress of the Imagined Order is blown to smithereens.

It's likely far beyond repair and will serve as a ruined POI on the map. Typical of the IO to leave their junk lying around on the island. Nevertheless, it can be used as a decent staging ground for Loopers wanting to explore Command Cavern and the surrounding area.

2) More craters on the island

If the war between The Seven and the Imagined Order didn't produce enough craters, Mecha's weapon systems surely did. With gatling guns, lasers, and guided missiles raining havoc upon the IO's forces, many more craters must have been created by now.

If this continues, the island will slowly begin to resemble the surface of the moon. However, the craters provide excellent cover for Loopers and will allow them to catch their breath in combat.

3) Zero Point exposed

Once more, The Zero Point has been exposed and left out in the open. Although it rests at the bottom of The Collider, with the device broken, the energy cannot be harnessed by no-gooders.

Much like the Cubes from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the Zero Point may give out temporary buffs to players who come into contact with it. However, this can only be confirmed once the new season goes live.

4) Underground cavern and waterfall POI

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It's probably going to be underground just as we saw and there's most likely a waterfall as well! This is definitely where the new Zero Point Biome will be located!It's probably going to be underground just as we saw and there's most likely a waterfall as well! #Fortnite This is definitely where the new Zero Point Biome will be located!It's probably going to be underground just as we saw and there's most likely a waterfall as well! #Fortnite https://t.co/at4NsycZcv

When Mecha fell through the ground, it revealed a vast cave system. This is likely to be added as a major POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Aside from speculation, the "To Be Countinued" screen also suggests the same.

In addition to the cave system, a waterfall may also be present. Since the ground collapsed next to Loot Lake, water is likely to gush in as well. Leaker FNChiefAko, suggests that a Zero Point Biome will be created in the region and will feature unique flora like the alien-themed season from Chapter 2.

