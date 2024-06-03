  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • “Nuka Cola and Slurp brand variants would be cool”: Players want more Fortnite Power Armor skins

“Nuka Cola and Slurp brand variants would be cool”: Players want more Fortnite Power Armor skins

By Pranav Maytray
Modified Jun 03, 2024 23:07 GMT
&ldquo;Nuka Cola and Slurp brand variants would be cool&rdquo;: Players want more Fortnite Power Armor skins
The Fortnite community thinks Epic Games could have added more skins from the Fallout universe. (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most exciting aspects of Chapter 5 Season 3 has undoubtedly been the Fortnite Power Armor skins, allowing players to customize their T-60 Power Armor outfit from the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass with iconic looks from Fortnite’s history. However, while the offerings for the collaborative outfit are already quite impressive, some players have come forward to express their desire for more Fortnite Power Armor skins.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/EnderGem957, where the player showcased a concept for a Nuka-Cola style for the T-60 Power Armor, proposing Epic Games add this look for the outfit. They highlighted how Nuka-Cola is already an item in Chapter 5 Season 3, so the style would make sense if it were added.

Anyone think the Power Armor should have a Nuka-Cola style? byu/EnderGem957 inFortNiteBR
also-read-trending Trending

The Reddit post became a hub for players to opine on the potential addition of more Fortnite Power Armor skins, with Reddit user u/Altines taking it a step further and stating:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

“Nuka-Cola and Slurp brand variants would be cool.”
Comment byu/EnderGem957 from discussion inFortNiteBR
Comments from the community (Reddit/EnderGem957)
Comments from the community (Reddit/EnderGem957)

Other members of the community took to the comments to chime in on the discussion of Fortnite Power Armor skins, with Redditor u/TerrorpupJr expressing how they would like to see the Nuka-Cola style added to the game. However, the user stated how they would rather see the Nuka-Cola style as part of Fortnite Power Armor skins featuring the T-51 Power Armor variant from the Fallout series in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Redditor u/Riczo2, on the other hand, suggested how the Hot Rod style for the T-60 Power Armor should have been a Nuka-Cola style. Meanwhile, u/Own_Line_4319 proposed their ambitious desires for the Fallout collaboration, including a Nuka-Cola design that could be acquired by defeating a Boss NPC in a Nuka-Cola Factory POI.

Expressing their confusion at the T-60 Power Armor lacking its signature Brotherhood of Steel look, Redditor u/ETkings8 commented:

"I'm not sure why it doesn't even have a BoS style"

How many Fortnite Power Armor skins are there in Chapter 5 Season 3?

The T-60 Power Armor styles in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The T-60 Power Armor styles in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The T-60 Power Armor was introduced to the game as part of the Wrecked Battle Pass, bringing the much-anticipated Fallout collaboration. The outfit can be unlocked on Page 9 of the Battle Pass at Level 54.

The outfit also has two other Fortnite Power Armor skins included in the Battle Pass, with the Hot-Rod T-60 Power Armor being available to unlock on Page 10 at Level 62, and the Black Knight T-60 Power Armor Style being a part of the Bonus Rewards.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी