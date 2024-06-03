“Nuka Cola and Slurp brand variants would be cool”: Players want more Fortnite Power Armor skins

One of the most exciting aspects of Chapter 5 Season 3 has undoubtedly been the Fortnite Power Armor skins, allowing players to customize their T-60 Power Armor outfit from the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass with iconic looks from Fortnite’s history. However, while the offerings for the collaborative outfit are already quite impressive, some players have come forward to express their desire for more Fortnite Power Armor skins.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/EnderGem957, where the player showcased a concept for a Nuka-Cola style for the T-60 Power Armor, proposing Epic Games add this look for the outfit. They highlighted how Nuka-Cola is already an item in Chapter 5 Season 3, so the style would make sense if it were added.

The Reddit post became a hub for players to opine on the potential addition of more Fortnite Power Armor skins, with Reddit user u/Altines taking it a step further and stating:

“Nuka-Cola and Slurp brand variants would be cool.”

Comments from the community (Reddit/EnderGem957)

Other members of the community took to the comments to chime in on the discussion of Fortnite Power Armor skins, with Redditor u/TerrorpupJr expressing how they would like to see the Nuka-Cola style added to the game. However, the user stated how they would rather see the Nuka-Cola style as part of Fortnite Power Armor skins featuring the T-51 Power Armor variant from the Fallout series in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Redditor u/Riczo2, on the other hand, suggested how the Hot Rod style for the T-60 Power Armor should have been a Nuka-Cola style. Meanwhile, u/Own_Line_4319 proposed their ambitious desires for the Fallout collaboration, including a Nuka-Cola design that could be acquired by defeating a Boss NPC in a Nuka-Cola Factory POI.

Expressing their confusion at the T-60 Power Armor lacking its signature Brotherhood of Steel look, Redditor u/ETkings8 commented:

"I'm not sure why it doesn't even have a BoS style"

How many Fortnite Power Armor skins are there in Chapter 5 Season 3?

The T-60 Power Armor styles in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The T-60 Power Armor was introduced to the game as part of the Wrecked Battle Pass, bringing the much-anticipated Fallout collaboration. The outfit can be unlocked on Page 9 of the Battle Pass at Level 54.

The outfit also has two other Fortnite Power Armor skins included in the Battle Pass, with the Hot-Rod T-60 Power Armor being available to unlock on Page 10 at Level 62, and the Black Knight T-60 Power Armor Style being a part of the Bonus Rewards.

