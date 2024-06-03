The Padmé Amidala skin in Fortnite was added in Chapter 4 Season 2 during the v24.30 update on May 2, 2023. Officially known as Padmé Amidala Naberrie, she was a senator who represented the people of Naboo and she was in office during the final years of the Galactic Republic. However, most notably, she is the wife of Anakin Skywalker and mother to Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

Given how she is the common link to some of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise, it makes sense to see her in-game. She also has a LEGO Style that you can use while exploring new LEGO Fortnite Seeds. With the recent Star Wars collaboration still in play, she will fit into the new mode flawlessly.

That said, here is how to get Padmé Amidala skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Padmé Amidala skin in Fortnite Item Shop Today: Price, availability, and other details

Padmé Amidala skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 3, 2024), Padmé Amidala, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with The Prequel Trilogy Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop Today.

The set comprises five cosmetic items, including:

Padmé Amidala (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

(Outfit + Selectable Styles) Padmé Amidala (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Japor Snippet (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Royal Naboo Staff (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Naboo Yacht (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Padmé Amidala Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,100 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 2,800 V-Bucks).

Padmé Amidala skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Padmé Amidala skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Padmé Amidala (Outfit) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Padmé Amidala (LEGO Outfit) and Japor Snippet (Back Bling).

Royal Naboo Staff (Pickaxe) and Naboo Yacht (Glider) can be purchased separately for 500 and 800 V-Bucks respectively.

How long will the Padmé Amidala skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Padmé Amidala skin in Fortnite will be listed until June 6, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

Padmé Amidala will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 6, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. Since these cosmetics are not exclusive, they will be listed again shortly. Check in to the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games might add.

