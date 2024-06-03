The Anakin Skywalker skin in Fortnite was added in Chapter 4 Season 2 during the v24.30 update on May 2, 2023. The character in question is well-known in the Star Wars franchise. His exploits (both good and bad) are the stuff of legends within the fandom. Although he was initially introduced to celebrate Star Wars Day in 2023, the character has now become a staple showcase in lobbies daily.

The only thing missing is a Red Lightsaber Pickaxe that the community has been asking for. On the bright side, Anakin Skywalker has a LEGO Style that can be used while exploring new LEGO Fortnite Seeds. With the new Star Wars collaboration in LEGO Fortnite, he will fit right into the mode.

That said, here is how to get Anakin Skywalker skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Anakin Skywalker skin in Fortnite Item Shop Today: Price, availability, and other details

The Anakin Skywalker skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 3, 2024), Anakin Skywalker, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the The Prequel Trilogy Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop Today.

The set comprises eight cosmetic items, including:

Anakin Skywalker (Outfit)

(Outfit) Anakin Skywalker (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Jedi Holocron (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Fusion Cutter (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Anakin's Jedi Interceptor (Glider)

(Glider) Actis-Class (Item Wrap)

(Item Wrap) Lightspeed Interceptor (Emote + Animated)

(Emote + Animated) Lil' Podracer (Emote + Traversal)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Anakin Skywalker Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 3,100 V-Bucks).

You can also purchase the Anakin Skywalker skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Anakin Skywalker (Outfit) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Anakin Skywalker (LEGO Outfit) and Jedi Holocron (Back Bling).

The Anakin Skywalker skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Fusion Cutter (Pickaxe) and Lil' Podracer (Emote + Traversal) can be purchased separately for 500 V-Bucks each. Anakin's Jedi Interceptor (Glider) and Actis-Class (Item Wrap) can be purchased separately for 800 and 300 V-Bucks, respectively. However, Lightspeed Interceptor (Emote + Animated) cannot be purchased separately.

How long will the Anakin Skywalker skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Anakin Skywalker in Fortnite will be listed until June 6, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

Anakin Skywalker will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 6, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. Since these cosmetics are not exclusive, they will be listed again soon. Check in to the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games might add.

