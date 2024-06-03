The Darth Maul skin in Fortnite was added in Chapter 4 Season 2 during the v24.30 update on May 2, 2023. However, it was not listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until September 2, 2023. Before being listed in-game, it could only be obtained via the Find The Force in-game Star Wars event. Coming to Darth Maul, he is a powerful Sith warrior trained by Darth Sidious.

He's a major character in the lore, and as such seeing him in the Metaverse makes a lot of sense. He also happens to have a LEGO Style that you can use while exploring new LEGO Fortnite Seeds. Although he's missing his iconic Double-Bladed Lightsaber, he's still a force to be reckoned with.

That said, here is how to get Darth Maul skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Darth Maul skin in Fortnite Item Shop Today: Price, availability, and other details

Darth Maul skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of June 3, 2024, Darth Maul, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with The Prequel Trilogy Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop Today.

The set comprises six cosmetic items, including:

Darth Maul (Outfit)

(Outfit) Darth Maul (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Sith Probe Droid (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Maul's Poleaxe (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Sith Infiltrator (Glider)

(Glider) Menacing Presence (Item Wrap)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Darth Maul Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 3,100 V-Bucks).

Darth Maul skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Darth Maul skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Darth Maul (Outfit) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Darth Maul (LEGO Outfit) and Sith Probe Droid (Back Bling).

Maul's Poleaxe (Pickaxe), Sith Infiltrator (Glider), and Menacing Presence (Item Wrap) can also be purchased separately for 500, 800, and 300 V-Bucks respectively.

How long will the Darth Maul skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Darth Maul skin will be listed until June 6, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

Darth Maul will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 6, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. Since these cosmetics are not exclusive, they will be listed again shortly. Check in to the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games might add.

