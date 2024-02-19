OG Fortnite player gets their first win in six years, community congratulates them

Fortnite is filled with heartwarming moments, and in a recent story of perseverance, an OG Fortnite player was able to secure their first Victory Royale in over six years. The Reddit clip shared by u/JustSand features this triumphant moment, and it has since captured the attention of the Fortnite community, with players congratulating the OG Fortnite player and expressing their support.

The coveted Victory Royales have always been an integral part of the Fortnite environment, with 100 players battling it out to come on top and secure the win. However, with the game's landscape evolving so frequently and rapidly, it can be difficult for some players to grow with the game. Despite this, OG Fortnite player u/JustSand came out on top after facing losses for over six years.

The Fortnite community reacts to OG Fortnite player's first win in six years

In the Reddit clip, u/JustSand can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the recently introduced Raiden Outfit and facing off against the last opponent in a 1v1 scenario. With the safe zone taking the players to the outskirts of the Lavish Lair POI (Point of Interest), both enemies could spot each other and use a pair of rocks as their covers.

Trying to use the distance between them to their advantage, u/JustSand attempted to use the Anvil Rocket Launcher to damage the opponent. However, despite two attempts, the Anvil Rocket Launcher missed, and u/JustSand had to develop a new strategy. Undeterred by the Anvil Rocket Launcher failure, the player decided to rush the enemy.

Using the Grapple Blade, the player bravely leaped toward the enemy before quickly switching to their Frenzy Auto Shotgun and barraging the enemy with a series of shots. The enemy player, wearing the Solid Snake skin, was caught off guard. While they tried to take cover behind a tree, the OG Fortnite player swiftly eliminated the enemy, securing the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community was quick to praise and congratulate the player, with some players expressing how they know what it feels like to go a long time without getting a Victory Royale. Meanwhile, other players expressed their appreciation for Fortnite and its quest system, allowing players to make it to the end game without knowing it.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

As u/JustSand continues on their Fortnite journey and hopefully maintains this streak for winning, the Reddit post perfectly highlights the power and aura the Victory Royale holds in Fortnite and its community.

