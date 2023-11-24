"Once the old map is gone I'm deleting Fortnite.": Controversial comment sparks debate online

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 recently brought back the OG Chapter 1 map, triggering a wave of nostalgia among the community. The return of the iconic OG map has not only caused a resurgence in the Battle Roayle experience but also led to a staggering surge in player numbers, with the player count surpassing the remarkable 44.7 million mark.

However, amidst the celebration of the OG map's return, one player has said that:

"Once that old map is gone, I'm deleting Fortnite."

"It was fun while it lasted" - Fortnite community left divided as OG season nears its end

This declaration, echoed by some players, has sparked a discourse on the game's evolution, player loyalty, and the impact map changes have on the game's dedicated fan base.

While the OG Chapter 1 map has definitely struck a chord with players, both old and new, the prospect of its eventual departure with the arrival of Chapter 5 has drawn both supporters and critics into the spotlight.

Chapter 4 Season 5's success has undeniably intertwined with the return of the Chapter 1 map, creating a unique blend of fresh excitement and nostalgia.

However, as the developer gears up for the introduction of a brand new map in Fortnite Chapter 5, this controversial sentiment among the community underscores the challenge of satisfying a diverse player base with varying attachments and preferences regarding different iterations of the game.

Amidst the lead-up to the conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 5, players are expressing a range of opinions regarding this sentiment. Some players argue that change and evolution are inherent elements of Fortnite, and it is necessary for the game to evolve to maintain its longevity.

While the community undoubtedly holds the OG map in high regard, it's necessary to move on from it in order to keep the game from getting stale.

Meanwhile, others in the community firmly assert that the OG map is an integral part of the game's experience, with some players even suggesting to keep the OG map as a separate game mode moving forward.

Here are some of the most notable comments regarding the upcoming removal of the OG Chapter 1 map:

As players eagerly await the reveal of Chapter 5, the fate of the OG map and the potential fallout from its absence in the game looms large over the community, sparking a conversation about game evolution, player attachment, and how Epic Games must strike a balance to keep Fortnite at the forefront of the gaming landscape.

