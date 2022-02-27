One-shot meta is back in Fortnite, SypherPK explains

The looped island offers a wide range of weaponry. This includes over 50+ guns in Fortnite of all rarity and types, including Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, etc.

Epic cannot maintain or balance all the guns on the island for players to use, so it decides to vault specific weapons for a considerable amount of time or replace them with other weapons for loopers to use.

Due to this, the community has always had mixed reactions regarding the vaulting of weapons. Almost every season, or a new weekly update, triggers this change to happen in the weapon balance.

Fortnite recently made some changes, but with unvaulting an unexpected range of weapons brought back from Chapter 2 to the current season, Bows.

One-shot meta arrives through Bows in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite has brought back Primal and Mechanical Bows and has given them a slight upgrade in their stats. It's currently only available in public Battle Royale matches. They have brought all the types of variants in Bows but for a limited time and will once again be vaulted on March 1.

Content creator SypherPK experienced a match using Bows in Chapter 3. To his surprise, Bows work better as a one-shot weapon than the current Sniper in-game.

It was a surprise addition as there were no leaks or announcements made for its prior return. Bows have started the current meta of Mechanical Bows being the only item to eliminate loopers in one shot if hit with accuracy and effectiveness.

The community has had a positive response as it hasn’t hammered the weapon balance and has given the opportunity for loopers to have fun with them in the current season. To make things more interesting, Epic has added a good amount of challenges dedicated to these Bows in return for additional XP.

Evolution of Bows in Fortnite

The concept of Bows in the mechanics of bow and arrow came from the first weapon release of the Crossbow back at the start of Chapter 1. Later on, new variations of the Crossbow were added in the progressing seasons of chapter 1.

Afterward, the design structure of the bow and arrow was taken from the release of Hawkeye's Bow released back in Chapter 1 Season 8.

Then a fully functional bow known as the Boom Bow was added that consisted of the normal mechanics of a bow and arrow but with explosive arrows instead. Thus, various updates and changes brought different variants of Boom Bow.

Later on in Chapter 2 Season 6, loopers saw the release of the Makeshift Bow, which was dedicated to the primal season. It worked as a regular bow and then, later on, came with many quirks through crafting them, such as explosives, fire, or poisons that were found in arrows.

At this point, arrows weren’t unlimited and had to be collected either in chests or floor loot.

