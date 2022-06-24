Peely is Fortnite's Iron Man, and his terrible driving proves it

Of all the characters that are part of Fortnite's metaverse, Peely is probably the least important. Being a sentient banana may be cool, but it has its limitations. Nevertheless, he does try his best to fit in and help around on the island where he can. Surprisingly, he has proved to be more valuable than previously thought.

Although Peely is not the best driver around and keeps crashing his vehicles, he somehow managed to pull off a miracle and saved Mecha from certain destruction. If he had not made it in time to supply the giant mech with some much-needed Slurp Juice, the Imagined Order would have won. While this may look very straightforward, according to the theory, there's more at play here.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads https://t.co/42ud4MbhZ7

Doctor Strange, Peely, and a "1 in a 14 million" moment walk into Fortnite

Everyone saw Peely pull off the heroic maneuver and save Mecha from certain doom. However, what loopers don't see is why this clumsy banana is the only one being trained to drive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Given that there were no shortages of competent NPCs, why choose him?

Well, according to this theory, Doctor Strange was able to look into the future and see the outcome of the battle. Much like the moment in Avenger: Infinity War, when he foresaw millions of timelines, he may have done something similar last season.

Since trying to train Peely to drive well was rather ridiculous, this is the only logical reasoning. That said, during the intense battle, to an extent, Peely became the season's very own Iron Man. He put himself at risk by driving the truck through an active battlefield to help save all of Reality. That is why the Fortnite community absolutely adores him.

Unfortunately, since it's only a Fortnite theory, it cannot be verified wholeheartedly. Thus, it will remain as wishful thinking and nothing else. However, aside from this radical theory, there is another more grounded one.

No one will suspect Peely

Considering that the Imagined Order was monitoring loopers, NPCs, and The Seven, trying to execute any covert ops would be next to impossible. Any action taken would likely attract the attention of the IO. This is where Peely comes into play.

Since no one expects him to do something heroic or even basic, he became the perfect candidate to train for special ops. While it can be said that Mecha needing healing was all part of the storyline during the event, even so, it makes sense.

With the Imagined Order's resources, it was pretty obvious that Mecha would sustain some damage during the battle. As seen during the live event, the robot had to fight off a literal horde of IO forces. This included Titan Tanks, Brutes, and even Airships.

With the organization keeping tabs on everyone even during the battle, Peely was the only candidate suitable to fly under the radar. Perhaps his banana brain did save the day after all. While he's likely to crash vehicles on the island again in the future, no one will mind cleaning up his mess. As far as loopers are concerned, Peely is the reason why The Seven won the war.

