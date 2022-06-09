Portals from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 are returning but with a twist

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 had mixed reactions. Some disliked the cosmetics, others hated the vast desert in the middle of the map, and most people complained about irrelevant collaborations. However, one good thing came from the season: portals.

These rifts in space time allowed players to safely take a sneak peek into other dimensions. They included different realities such as The Walking Dead, Tron, and The Predator, to name but a few. In Chapter 3 Season 3, these portals will be making a comeback, but with a new twist in mechanics and functionality.

Portals are returning to Fortnite Chapter 3

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, portals are making a comeback on the island. However, this time around, they will not randomly appear on the map as they did in Chapter 2 Season 5. Based on the information obtained thus far, players will be able to create them using the "Create A Rift'' feature via Reality Seeds.

Maybe a portal like Apex Legends' Wraith? 🤔 C2S5 portals will return but you will be able to create them with a "Create a Rift" feature in Reality Seeds. The portal has a sky beam and teleports you to another point in the map and destroys stuff in its way.. (could change tho)Maybe a portal like Apex Legends' Wraith? 🤔 https://t.co/R40lIyqe20

Once the portal is created, a sky-beam will appear and teleport players to another point on the map. Anything in the way of this teleportation beam will be destroyed as well. It's currently unclear what this means and how it will translate into gameplay.

Nevertheless, given that Reality Seeds are brand new this season, the feature is still likely to be tested and worked upon. Judging by rough estimates, this portal feature will be added towards the mid-late part of the season after the storyline has progressed enough.

How exactly will the portals function?

Since it will give players a vast amount of mobility, these portals will either be activated via gold bars or be located on the map itself. While most readers imagine using a portal and popping up anywhere on the map, that's not likely to be the case.

Given the number of mechanics already present in the game, Epic Games will likely make the portal feature with fixed destinations in mind. The best way to describe these would be fast-travel points. However, this could even cause an issue.

Fast-travel points will have to be showcased on the map, and players will likely camp these points and shoot those portaling in. While this can be avoided by dropping from the sky and gliding, the entire point of the portal is rendered useless. Players then might as well use the Rift-To-Go.

Another good example of how the portals may function can be seen in Apex Legends. The character, Wraith, can punch rifts and enter another dimension to avoid being detected or shot at. Perhaps the developers may create something similar.

That being said, for the time being, speculation and guesswork are the best that can be done. Until more information about the functionality of the portals is not revealed, getting a clear picture will be difficult. Hopefully, leakers will be able to obtain details regarding this new item and mechanics in the coming weeks.

