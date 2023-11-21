Chug Jug With You Fortnite song could soon become an emote

Fortnite is no stranger to turning community-created content into in-game cosmetics and experiences, with emotes like Orange Justice being added to the game after much support from players and fans. The latest buzz within the community revolves around the potential release of the fan-favorite parody, "Chug Jug With You," into a purchasable emote in the game.

Inspired by "American Boy" by Estelle and Kanye West, the parody song gained popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram through its catchy lyrics and humorous take on the Fortnite experience. With Chapter 4 Season 5 bringing back the beloved OG Chapter 1 map, the timing couldn't be better for Epic Games to introduce this iconic parody as an emote in the game.

Fortnite ANZ's new video hints at Chug Jug With You emote potentially coming to the game

Chug Jug With You has been an iconic part of the game's history, and players have been asking for an official release for the emote in the game for a while now. However, speculation was high when Fortnite ANZ shared a video that included characters consuming a Chug Jug and asked the community to suggest music that would fit the video.

This prompted a fan of the game and song to edit the video with Chug Jug With You as the background music. The song fitted surprisingly well with the video. Its infectious beat and playful lyrics, mixed with the song and video fitting so well, have excited the community for the emote's potential release.

However, something that players have brought up is that the video released by Fortnite ANZ features an animation for consuming the Chug Jug that is slightly different from the usual animation. This has led some players to speculate that the animation could potentially be a part of the Chug Jug With You emote and a way for Epic Games to tease players.

Additionally, Leviathan, the creator behind the iconic emote, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the emote is actually coming to the game. While the credibility has been heightened due to the emote creator's claims, it remains unknown if it will make it to the game.

Chapter 4 Season 5 has been a trip down memory lane, invoking a sense of appreciation for the early days of the game among players. A return to the game's roots provides the ideal backdrop for the addition of Chug Jug With You as an emote, aligning with the season's theme of celebrating the game's rich and storied history.

However, players have been speculating how the emote will be integrated into the game. Whichever way, mimicking the Chug Jug motion or incorporating dance moves created for the song has fans excited as the anticipation surrounding the potential introduction of this emote grows.

