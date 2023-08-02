Comic character Spawn all but confirmed to arrive in Fortnite

Fortnite has been collaborating with comic characters for years now. From the MCU to the DCU - no stone has been left unturned. In fact, over time, the lore has become so interconnected that Epic Games even did a Marvel-themed season. Given the hype that superheroes and comics bring, there's something for everyone in the metaverse.

In recent times, things have been taken to a whole new level as comics have been showcased every now and then. They feature a storyline running parallel to the one in-game.

With this being big business, it would seem that Epic Games is now in talks with yet another comic franchise. There are rumors of Spawn from the Image Universe being drafted in as the newest superhero in-game.

Spawn could be the next big thing in Fortnite

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Now it's not confirmed to be for Fortnite and it could be for any game… According to Todd McFarlane at a spotlight panel in San-Diego Comic Con, the character Spawn is set to come to "one of the biggest games on the planet" in October, with people speculating it to be Fortnite.Now it's not confirmed to be for Fortnite and it could be for any game… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/MU0P7KxZN6 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/MU0P7KxZN6" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/MU0P7KxZN6" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/MU0P7KxZN6

During the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn, addressed fans and hinted at a potential collaboration. While details were kept to a minimum, there's a rumor going about that the character will be added to a video game soon. Here's what he had to say:

“In October we’ll be making an announcement. Spawn will be a character in one of the biggest games on the planet. Look forward to that in October."

While the message was rather vague, it's speculated that he will be joining Fortnite's Metaverse. Given how many collaborations Epic Games has executed in 2023 alone, this is something that has to be taken into consideration.

With anime (Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen) being the bulk of the crossover since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4, a new superhero would be a welcome change.

🏳️‍⚧️⚔TransprideRinoa⚔🏳️‍⚧️ @SnoworchidP



Via @iFireMonkey According to Todd McFarlane at a spotlight panel in San-Diego Comic Con, the character Spawn is set to come to "one of the biggest games on the planet" in October, with people speculating it to be Fortnite.Via @iFireMonkey pic.twitter.com/u1RoUB5il4

Given that October will coincide with Fortnitemares 2023 and Spawn being an anti-hero, he would fit in well. That being said, veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey suggests that the character may instead be featured in the Call of Duty franchise. Given that Warzone 2.0 is one of the largest Battle Royale experiences, Spawn may feature as an Operator skin.

Nevertheless, as stated, this is all based on speculation. Neither Epic Games nor Activision Blizzard has made an official announcement. Furthermore, there are no hints or digital breadcrumbs in the game's file that can be used as evidence of a potential collaboration. Players will have to wait for more concrete information to surface.