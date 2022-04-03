Fan-Favorite Fortnite weapon set to return in Chapter 3 Season 2, leaks suggest

Fortnite is all about combat, building skills, and a range of weapons that one can use against their opponents. This creates an intense battlefield where loopers have to prove to be the best to grab the glorious Victory Royale.

A range of different weapons comes to aid the loopers in different scenarios and situations that can either make them win or lose a game.

One such weapon that is common in all Battle Royale games, including Fortnite, is Sniper. Snipers need a lot of precision and accuracy to hit players from any range. If used correctly, it can inflict lethal damage on players, which ultimately might eliminate them.

Fortnite provides a wide range of snipers that have different stats and designs. But one Sniper remains favorite to the player base, which they seem to miss in the current chapter. However, recent leaks show it making a comeback in the latest season of Chapter 3.

Heavy Sniper might make a return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

HYPEX @HYPEX The Heavy Sniper will deal x5 the damage to any type of vehicle when it returns this season, which is 640-660. This could change anytime tho! The Heavy Sniper will deal x5 the damage to any type of vehicle when it returns this season, which is 640-660. This could change anytime tho! https://t.co/BIeo2PPssi

Heavy Sniper, to date, is the most used sniper alongside the Hunting Rifle in-game. This sniper sticks true to its value while having the power and accuracy to inflict the most damage with a single shot to the head. This sniper is usually found in legendary rarity.

There has been speculation and leaks suggesting the return of the community's favorite sniper this season.

There were leaks suggesting that the sniper might feature its original stats, thus dealing heavy damage to an opponent’s body or head. It may also have increased stats towards heavy weapon vehicles that are trending in the current season.

The community awaits the release of this rifle, which could bring a change in the current weapon balance.

The state of Sniper Rifles in Chapter 3 Season 2

Snipers, which are currently available in Fortnite Chapter 3, are not yet compatible with their player base. The loopers consider the sniper to be followed by a one-shot meta where players can be quickly eliminated through a single critical hit.

Unfortunately, the snipers that are available in the current chapter did not prove the concept and failed to meet the community's expectations.

Most of the community was upset even after the most recent patch. It reduces the damage that causes loopers to not be able to eliminate their opponents having a full HP with one headshot. There's hope that this will change if the sniper gets unvaulted this season.

Snipers have been a major part of Fortnite's progress and have raised the variance between trick shots, montages, clips, and epic gameplay. It would be an exciting moment to play the infamous Heavy Sniper in the new chapter against distinct elements.

Readers must remember, however, that there has been no official announcement by Epic Games, and thus, they should take all leaks with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Saman