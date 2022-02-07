Fortnite is bringing back a weapon that rewards accuracy and another for 'Spray and Pray'

Fortnite Chapter 3 brings a range of weapons that loopers aren't familiar with and some that they have used in the past. The mindset of how players engage in combat is changing from a building-centered strategy to more intense gunfight-based encounters. The current meta of Stinger SMGs and the frequent use of MK-7 assault rifles can be seen by the loopers this season.

With the growing use of these weapons, Sidearm pistols are left out of the players' loadouts. The community feels that a player doesn't require pistols anymore in their loadout if they possess the broken Stinger SMG, Heavy Shotgun, and the MK-7 assault rifle. However, a recent leak surfaced hinting at a change that could shift the interest of loopers towards using pistols more often.

Fortnite leak shows Epic bringing back weapons that reward accuracy and faster fire rate

In 19.20 the Revolver's kickback after shooting was nerfed, and the machine pistol's fire rate was nerfed + the spread was reduced but the builds damage went from 14/15/16/17/18 to 18/19/20/21/22 This Tuesday we will either get the Machine Pistol or Revolver, or both!In 19.20 the Revolver's kickback after shooting was nerfed, and the machine pistol's fire rate was nerfed + the spread was reduced but the builds damage went from 14/15/16/17/18 to 18/19/20/21/22 https://t.co/mtZs6X3aFp

A recent leak by HYPEX shows that Epic is finally adding the Machine Pistol in the next update. Machine Pistols have been a part of the game files since Chapter 1 Season 9, and have been repeatedly removed by the developers after they've been added "by mistake" every season since.

In the previous update v19.00, Epic had added the pistol in the Creative game mode across all rarities, but later removed it in the patch v19.10 hotfix, while adding thunderstorms and tornadoes to the game. However, in the v19.20 update, they nerfed the fire rate of the pistol from 15 to 13.

Another comment by a leaker reveals that sound files were also added for the Machine Pistol. This further confirms that Epic is indeed adding the Machine Pistol to the already existing spray meta in Chapter 3.

Apart from this, the Revolver has also been rumored to be added to the game, and its accuracy will likely be improved. For loopers, it will be far easier to eliminate opponents at long range using revolvers by inflicting heavy damage upon them.

Fortnite is bringing back OG features to Chapter 3

With the release of Chapter 3 and the return of POIs (Points Of Interest) like Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts, loopers are starting to realize that Fortnite is trying to bring back some older features. The popularity of the Battle Royale was constant throughout Chapter 1, but saw a gradual decline in Chapter 2. This was largely due to the concepts the developers wanted to explore in newer seasons.

This is likely one of the reasons why the second chapter lasted for only eight seasons, while the first was a whole 10 seasons long. With Chapter 3, however, Fortnite is trying to stick to its roots by bringing back the original storyline of Seven and Zero Point. Alongside that, the OG POIs and guns that loopers want will also be making a comeback soon.

