8 Fortnite weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 ranked based on usability

Weapons are a crucial part of Fortnite. The blazing bullets are what encourage combat between loopers. Over the years, there have been more than 100+ guns with different varieties and rarities. Users equip these weapons in their inventory that prepare them for combat.

All the weapons from Chapter 2 were left behind when the island got flipped. Gamers were then introduced to new firearms in Chapter 3, which were then judged by the community based on their compatibility and usability.

Top eight Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons based on usability

1) MK-Seven Assault Rifle

The MK-Seven Assault Rifle has won every player's heart. Based on usability, they were quick to adapt and use it. The faster fire rate from the usual AR with an FPP ADS red dot scope is what players loved about this weapon.

It is a must in the inventory for loopers to engage in long-range fights. There are different rarities of the gun, including Mythic, which can be found in the hands of the Foundation.

2) Stinger SMG

The Stinger SMG is one of the most over-powered guns in Fortnite Chapter 3 and is currently a frequently used weapon. It has the fastest fire rate, and the DPS surpasses any available SMG in-game, vaulted or unvaulted.

Consequently, loopers started the Stinger Meta and spammed the weapon to the fullest. Fortnite has recently nerfed it, but it remains a broken weapon that is popular in the community.

3) Striker Pump Shotgun

A new replacement for the pump, the Striker Pump Shotgun, was introduced in Chapter 3. It has gradually increased in popularity among the player base, as users are still adjusting to its gun mechanics.

It does a considerable amount of damage if used correctly. The majority of players had positive reviews and quickly adapted to this new addition.

4) Auto Shotgun

The Auto Shotgun is famous for its faster fire rate despite being a shotgun. When loopers engage in close combat, this weapon can come in handy to quickly shoot out a collection of shells, inflicting multiple damage.

Its compact design is similar to the Tactical Shotgun, but some gamers in the community feel that it is better to use.

5) Ranger Assault Rifle

The new Ranger Assault Rifle is considered one of the most underrated guns in Fortnite. With the recent buff, the weapon has become stronger and deadlier than ever.

The accuracy rate of the weapon is what makes it a top-tier choice for long-range combat. It's easily available throughout the map and is known for its precise shots and ADS range.

6) Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

The new Hunter Bolt Action sniper was added in Chapter 3. The weapon is one of the medium-range snipers that can fire three shots per reload.

Depending on the rarity, it can instantly eliminate a player with a critical hit to the head or body.

7) Grenade Launcher

The newly upgraded Grenade Launcher added to Fortnite has made a significant impact on the community. Loopers have started using it more frequently due to its upgraded accuracy and blast time.

They have even invented strategies to use the weapon to its maximum potential.

8) Sidearm Pistol

The new Sidearm Pistol in Fortnite is not just any regular pistol. It has an increased accuracy and damage rate over short and medium ranges.

This gun is considered a jack of all trades but a master at none. It can be used as a deadly weapon if utilized precisely against opponents.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

